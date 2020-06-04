STEPHENS CITY — More than 200 vehicles filled with members of Sherando High School’s Class of 2020 drove down Warrior Drive and weaved in and out of the school’s parking lot on Wednesday afternoon to celebrate their graduation.
Balloons, kazoos, signs, streamers, smiles and even a few tears could be spotted as they drove past rows of teachers and family members who were there to cheer them on.
The parade was arranged because state mandates currently prohibit large gatherings, such as graduations, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Robin Owens, the Gifted Independent Study instructor for Frederick County Public Schools, said Wednesday’s parade felt like a combination of graduation and the community’s Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, which was canceled this year over coronavirus concerns. Owens cheered on the students through the sunroof of her parked car.
She called this graduating class special.
“They do things like no one else, so why not graduate like no one else?” Owens said. “No one’s ever going to forget this, including them.”
Dawn Arnoldy, mother of Sherando Class of 2020 member Jenna Arnoldy, held a giant sign with her daughter’s photo congratulating her. Dawn Arnoldy said she thinks the experience of graduating in the middle of a pandemic will make the graduates stronger.
After the parade, Jenna Arnoldy, 18, told The Star it was nice to see her teachers again since in-person classes ended abruptly in mid-March to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“I would have liked to have a normal graduation, but this is very special to us,” said Jenna Arnoldy, who plans to study music therapy at Shenandoah University. She added that the experience of finishing her senior year amid the pandemic has taught her to not take anything for granted.
Sherando Principal John Nelson said he thought the parade was well done and that students and their families did a great job participating. He said the emotions of the students ranged from tearful to joyful.
“The emotions ran the gamut,” Nelson said.
Reese Bucher, 17, said she was one of the graduates who cried briefly, especially when she spotted her drama teacher along the parade route. For her, the parade was “heart-wrenching” in a way, but she still loved it and thought it was a fitting replacement for the traditional ceremony that allows seniors to walk through the halls of Sherando one last time before commencement exercises in the school’s football stadium.
Reese plans to attend Virginia Commonwealth University to major in theater. She said her biggest lesson from the pandemic is to not take things for granted and to take advantage of the extra time she has with her family before she goes off to college.
“I think we are incredibly strong, I mean we’re warriors,” she said, referring to the school’s mascot. “Going through a global pandemic and a crisis like we’re in right now I think it really just strengthened us and I think it’s just something that needs to be remembered.”
On Wednesday evening after the parade, a virtual graduation ceremony was held online that featured speeches and the virtual awarding of diplomas. Sherando’s Class of 2020 has about 330 members.
On June 12 and 13, the graduates will be able to receive their diplomas in person at an allotted time at the school, where they can pose for photos in their caps and gowns while observing social distancing guidelines.
(2) comments
A+ Sherando High School! Congratulations Class of 2020!
I have not been in the community for very long, have no relatives or friends among the graduating class, yet I wish I knew about the parade to celebrate their graduation so I could have attended. Truly, they will always we remembered and honored. Hopefully, they will learn from the previous generation's mistakes and make this a better world. Congratulations from all of us at Lake Frederick.
