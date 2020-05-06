WINCHESTER — In addition to having online commencement exercises for its three high schools, Frederick County Public Schools also will have in-person individualized ceremonies for its seniors, as well as graduation parades.
The announcement about the individualized ceremonies and parades for the Class of 2020 at James Wood, Millbrook and Sherando high schools was made Tuesday, more than a week after the division said it would hold virtual graduation ceremonies instead of traditional commencement exercises — a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m extremely pleased that we will be able to provide an in-person graduation experience for our deserving high school seniors who have been forced to endure numerous challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the unforeseen closure of our schools,” FCPS Superintendent David Sovine said in a statement.
Each school’s parade and virtual graduation ceremony will be held on the same day. The dates are June 3 for Sherando, June 4 for James Wood and June 5 for Millbrook. Each school will set its own parade time.
“The parades will represent this year’s version of the senior walks traditionally held at each elementary school as well as the final walks seniors make at their high schools immediately prior to their traditional graduation ceremonies,” a school division news release said.
Each parade will feature students and their families, who must stay in their vehicles as they drive along a designated route on their school’s campus as school staff cheer them on and offer well wishes.
The in-person individualized ceremonies, which are not open to the public, will be held on June 11 and June 12 at each school’s football stadium. The rain dates are June 13 and June 14. Over the two days, graduates will each have a designated time to have their name called and receive their diploma while wearing their cap and gown, with tassels turned and photographs taken. Each graduate may have up to four guests present. Social distancing measures will be in place.
The pre-produced virtual commencement ceremonies will take place on each school’s Facebook page. They also will be available on the division’s YouTube channel. Sherando’s virtual commencement is 7 p.m. June 3, James Wood’s is 7 p.m. June 4 and Millbrook’s is 6 p.m. June 5. The virtual ceremonies will feature speeches, and the name of each graduate will be read with his or her photo displayed.
Sovine said plans for the in-person graduation experience and parades were not announced until Tuesday because plans had not been finalized.
“While I sympathize with the members of the Class of 2020 and all they have endured over the past several weeks, I hope they recognize we are working to do the best we can to celebrate their achievements and honor them despite the challenges we’re facing at this unprecedented time,” he said. “I commend them for the resilience, flexibility and patience they have exhibited through these trying times. They serve as an example for us all.”
Sovine said school officials considered delaying the graduation ceremonies until summer or fall, but there was no guarantee they could be held then, with the uncertainly surrounding the pandemic.
Clarke County High School has announced it will hold a similar in-person graduation ceremony.
Winchester Public Schools has not yet announced plans for graduation at Handley High School.
