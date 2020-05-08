WINCHESTER — The Frederick County woman who created a coloring book for Winchester’s 275th anniversary last year will graduate this weekend from Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU).
Unfortunately, the Richmond college has canceled its public ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will instead hold a virtual online commencement.
To lift Abigail MacKnight’s spirits during this disappointing time, her parents, Corey and Debbie MacKnight, have arranged for a celebratory parade to pass by their home in the Star Fort neighborhood near Winchester.
“It’s a way for her to have something,” Corey MacKnight said on Thursday.
About 20 invitations were emailed to friends who might want to participate in the parade, but the family would be happy to add more vehicles to the caravan that will slowly drive past the MacKnights’ home on Sunday afternoon.
“The more, the merrier,” Corey MacKnight said.
Abigail MacKnight, a 21-year-old communication arts major set to graduate summa cum laude, came home for spring break on March 8 and planned to return to VCU by March 15. During that period, however, the college extended its break to March 20, then announced a campus-wide shutdown beginning on March 23.
“She has actually been doing online studies since spring break,” Corey MacKnight said.
While VCU’s spring graduates have been invited to participate in December’s commencement ceremony, that has done little to alleviate the disappointment felt by Abigail MacKnight after four years of studies. While a parade is no substitution for a once-in-a-lifetime commencement, her parents still hope it will bring a smile to her face.
Corey MacKnight said anyone who wants to join the parade is asked to meet at 1 p.m. Sunday in front of the former Food Lion in the Sunnyside Plaza shopping center, 269 Sunnyside Plaza Circle in Frederick County. Participants will then drive a short distance to the MacKnights’ home beginning at 1:15 p.m.
Abigail MacKnight earned citywide acclaim last year for the coloring book she designed in honor of Winchester’s bicenterquasquigenary, which depicted events and notable personalities from the city’s first 275 years of existence. Free copies of the book can be downloaded at winchesterva.gov/275th-anniversary.
