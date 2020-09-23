WINCHESTER — When COVID-19 forced Carmen Chang, a native of Guatemala, to shut down her restaurant, Chirmol, for four months, she said she worried about the family draining their personal accounts to reopen the business.
But with the help of Diana Patterson, who is working through an additionally-funded partnership between the Winchester Economic Development Authority and the Lord Fairfax Small Business Development Center, which is helping non-English-speaking business owners apply for grants, Chang was able to receive a grant through the city’s federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act allocations. The grant helped pay for reopening expenses, like restocking the food supply.
“It helped tremendously, because when we reopened we had to make a second investment since we had nothing in stock,” Chang said. “Receiving those funds helped us out so we didn’t have to put in our personal capital to invest into the business.”
Chang’s business is just one of many minority-owned establishments in the Winchester area that have a Spanish-speaking or non-English-speaking owner.
About 20% of the city’s population is Hispanic or Latino, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
When it comes to utilizing avenues for those businesses to stay afloat during something like a pandemic, Patterson said many challenges arise.
First, there’s the language barrier that may inhibit a non-English-speaking person from fully understanding documents associated with grant processes. And in the case of grants like the Payroll Protection Program, some businesses that are family-owned and operated won’t qualify because they don’t keep specific payroll documentation for family members.
“Generally, with Hispanic businesses, accounting is a little bit less organized in some cases. It’s very hard for them to provide many of the documents the state requires,” Patterson said. “Similarly, the family typically works in the business and sometimes there’s no one on payroll. So, that eliminated them from PPP.”
Then, there’s the “taboo” that many Hispanic families would rather not ask the government for money and instead find a way to “pull their own weight” and work out a solution on their own, Patterson, a native of El Salvador, said.
“We’re a culture that’s very proud about working hard. We’re taught to work for everything that we have from a young age. If you want something, you have to work for it and sweat for it. That’s a big reason why they don’t want to take money from the government. They say they want to pull their own weight,” she said. “We try to explain to them that that’s not the case and that this is an opportunity that’s out there for everyone.”
The Winchester EDA and LFSBDC already work together on several projects, but both agreed about a year ago that something that would help the non-English-speaking community in the Winchester area was needed.
Shawn Hershberger, the city’s Development Services Director, said the idea was brought to the EDA board as a budget item for this fiscal year and it was to allocate more money toward the EDA’s partnership with the SBDC to provide “better services” for those businesses with non-English-speaking owners and employees.
“It’s an obvious issue, but it took some time to realize that there was a large segment of our business community and our population that we weren’t able to provide adequate services to. There’s a language barrier and cultural barrier, so we started having conversations on how we could fix that,” he said. “We saw there was a path to do it, and it could help us fill a void that we weren’t able to fill.”
Christine Kriz, LFSBDC director, agreed and said she was happy to assist in getting the project rolling.
“We looked at the data and saw there were a high number of Hispanic and Latino businesses in Winchester — higher than the state average — and said it’s time that we provide a counselor that can speak both languages,” she said.
The LFSBDC now has about 15 clients — or businesses who utilize their services — that are owned by non-English-speaking community members.
The LFSBDC hopes to hold seminars in the future to better serve more non-English-speaking clients at once.
Patterson has also joined the Virginia Latino Advisory Board and hopes to bring light to the project statewide with plans to secure more state and federal resources to help the community.
Those involved with the partnership said they hope that it becomes a model for other SBDCs.
The project, Patterson said, isn’t about hand-holding or doing anyone’s work for them. Instead, it’s about forming a relationship toward better understanding throughout the community and helping those who may not know how to get help.
“I don’t want to provide a fish; I want to teach them how to fish,” Patterson said. “I want to educate them instead of just doing it for them.”
The deadline for all businesses to apply for the second round of CARES Act grants through the Winchester EDA is Sept. 30. Hershberger said he is hopeful a third round of funds will be approved.
