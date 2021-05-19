WINCHESTER — The travel industry is hopping as people continue to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
“It’s explosive,” said Cathy Lawler, who has co-owned Lawler Classic Travel in Winchester with her husband Bob for more than 20 years and serves as a travel adviser for the company. “People are ready to travel, and people are ready to book locations. What we’re finding is, folks are interested in traveling out of the country. They want to go to beaches, and they want to be in warm destinations. A lot of them inquire about all-inclusive resorts.”
Bookings began to pick up during the fourth quarter of 2020 and that has continued this year, she said.
The most popular destinations clients are inquiring about right now include Mexico and the Caribbean, she said.
But as travelers plan their vacations, particularly outside of the country, they should be aware of ever-changing COVID-19 travel restrictions to other countries as well as returning to the United States.
Lawler has to keep up with protocols to make sure her clients are up-to-speed before traveling.
She recently traveled to Mexico, Turks and Caicos Islands, and the Dominican Republic, and she’s going to Jamaica next week.
“Each destination has had a different restriction prior to going,” she said. “I’m trying to get out as much as possible, so I can see what it’s going to be like for our clients when they travel.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people not travel internationally until they’re fully vaccinated because “fully vaccinated travelers are less likely to get and spread COVID-19.”
“However, international travel poses additional risks, and even fully vaccinated travelers might be at increased risk for getting and possibly spreading some COVID-19 variants,” the CDC advises.
Before traveling, the CDC recommends fully vaccinated travelers understand and familiarize with themselves with airline and destination requirements, including mask wearing, testing and quarantine protocols, which may differ from U.S. requirements. Failure to follow protocols could result in being denied the chance to travel.
If you’re not fully vaccinated, the CDC advises having a negative COVID-19 test one to three days prior to traveling in addition to knowing protocols for your destination.
The CDC also recommends travelers check the current COVID-19 situation in the destination in which you’re planning to travel.
Upon returning to the U.S., all travelers are required to have a negative COVID-19 test. Travelers should get a COVID test three to five days after returning as well as self-quarantine for a full seven days, even if your test is negative, according to the CDC. If you decide not to get tested after returning home, you should quarantine for 10 days, the CDC advises.
As part of her services as a travel adviser, Lawler said she gathers information needed for her clients so that they will be know what to expect when traveling to their destination. This includes booking with resorts and destinations that make it easy to receive a COVID test prior to returning home.
“I’m not going to put a client in a resort that does not take care of that,” she said. “I want the client to have a simple, easy process to get a test and get the results to make it easier for them to get back into the United States. That’s been going very well.”
As far as airline travel is concerned, Lawler said business is picking up in airports. But she said many airports remain short-staffed, so patience is required when flying.
With increased travel demand, Lawler said air fare prices have also gone up.
“I’ve seen prices higher than I’ve ever seen them,” she said. “Earlier this year in January and February, there just weren’t as many people booking. Now, since many people have had the vaccine, the rules are lifting and things are a little more loose, people are ready to travel. So, there’s a huge demand for travel. With that demand comes an increase in price.”
Previously, three or four flights might have left Dulles International Airport to Mexico on a non-stop flight, Lawler said. Now, there might only be one of those flights available on any given day.
Availability and prices have stayed pretty constant to many popular beach and summertime destinations. Travel to Europe, Lawler said, hasn’t been as easy due to differing restrictions there.
One major change in terms of vacations has been the lack of cruises.
Lawler said cruise ships aren’t leaving out of Florida right now, so folks looking to cruise will first have to book travel to places like Bermuda, Saint Martin, the Bahamas and the Dominican Republic.
Most cruise lines haven’t sailed since last March due to CDC guidelines that have yet to be fully lifted. Some cruise lines, like vacation behemoth Carnival, have been urging the CDC to lift restrictions this summer as more travelers get vaccinated.
But no matter where or how you’re booking a trip, Lawler said it’s important to understand all that’s involved.
That begins with a realistic budget while understanding that small details can save your bank account while not diminishing your trip, Lawler said. Typically, that starts with air fare and then trickles down to aspects like destinations and what type of room you’re interested in.
Lawler said she’s not sure if people have necessarily held on to stimulus money or money they would have spent on vacations last year, but she said people have been “willing to spend money on vacations” this year.
“There is such a pent up demand, plus they didn’t go last year and maybe they want to do something extra special this year,” she said. “Maybe they’ve been locked down so long that this is their celebration. They’re going to have something nice to look forward to, so price hasn’t been a huge issue for people.”
Personally, Lawler said her sales in April doubled what they were in 2019, when the travel industry, according to her, was having a “great year.”
For more information about travel restrictions and CDC guidelines, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.
