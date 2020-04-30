Graham Knight remembers being caught somewhat by surprise when he received a phone call saying that the Valley Baseball League had decided to cancel its season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Winchester Royals Executive Board member, who also works with the league on media broadcasts and livestreams, had an epiphany.
“All of sudden it just occurred to me that there’s no sports whatsoever,” Knight said in a phone interview last week. “Then I started thinking that there’s an opportunity here to take what we have and teach some people about the Valley League.”
To that, Knight, along with some VBL announcers, have started a daily video podcast that highlights some of the league’s present and past. The podcasts are just part of what Knight and John Leonard, the league’s director of media relations, hope to do to keep VBL alive and on people’s minds over a summer where there are no games.
Knight, the executive director of Isomer Media in Stephens City, feels that the wooden bat summer league for college players, is often overlooked. Many of the league’s former players have gone on to big things in Major League baseball as both athletes and in the front office of the sport. Several more are involved in the sport at the collegiate level as well.
“I’ve often felt the Valley League, and even the Winchester Royals are kind of like this best kept secret,” Knight said. “I think if I walk down the mall and ask 10 people, three might know the Royals, but the other seven don’t. They don’t realize that they live in the shadow of some really great players who are now in the major leagues.
“Part of it is my quest to help people find out about some of the great stuff that is in our community, but it’s also trying to fill the void. We’re going to have baseball. … There’s too much good stuff happening within the league not to tell people about it.”
And just nine days after the league canceled it season, the VBL began posting podcasts on its YouTube page. League announcer Joe Harman and Purcellville Cannons announcer Jeremy Huber have handled most of the interviews, while Knight serves as emcee and handles the technical aspects.
Several team officials and managers have been interviewed, but Knight has been able to track down several of the league’s top former players and has his sights set on more.
For example, today marks the release of the podcast with former Baltimore Orioles manager, MLB player and multiple-time assistant coach Sam Perlozzo. The former Waynesboro and New Market player is a member of the VBL Hall of Fame.
Other podcasts released this week include Virginia head coach Brian O’Connor, Virginia Tech pitching coach Ryan Fecteau, LSU hitting coach Eddie Smith and Georgia Tech volunteer assistant coach Dan Jaffe, who works with the Yellow Jackets’ catchers.
For the most part, Knight says people have been happy to participate.
“They’ve been absolutely great with a couple of small caveats,” he said. “… Sam was great. It wasn’t hard to track him down at all. We’re a little handicapped because Major League Baseball has said no media interviews until they decide what is happening with the season.”
Knight has said he’s looking to speak with 2006 World Series MVP David Eckstein, who is now working in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. Former Washington Nationals second baseman Daniel Murphy (now at Colorado) and Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner are also former VBL standouts he’s hoping to land. He also hopes to connect players with their former coaches.
“These guys come in and they play and they form these life-long bonds,” Knight said. “… I’ve been kind of surprised to find out how close the ties are. … It’s kind of like this magical baseball family.”
In addition to interviews, Knight says that Leonard, a whiz at statistics, will break down the all-decade teams, which have produced multiple major leaguers.
Then starting on what would have been the opening day of the VBL season on May 29, they will also post livestreams from its top games from last year. Knight said that Leonard has already identified several.
“The idea was to do great moments, great players and great games,” Knight said. “That’s kind of the triple play there. … The idea is that we’re going to bring every night as if there were a season.”
Knight’s media group is in its third year of a five-year contract with the league for livestreams. In 2017, that started with 18 games and last season every league game, including the playoffs, had a live stream.
That Knight is involved at all with baseball is a surprise to him.
“I’m a hockey player, not a baseball player,” he said. “I honestly hated baseball until I walked into Jim Barnett Park and stumbled onto the Winchester Royals. Then they kind of just blew my mind.”
He’s hoping others can find a similar feeling about the league and maybe the podcasts and livestreams will help.
Even post COVID-19, Knight sees a future with the podcasts. He points to players like former Royals outfielder Cody Wilson, who is a highly regarded prospect for the Nationals, as examples of the outstanding athletes who play in the VBL.
“There’s a lot to talk about,” he said. “There’s a lot of excitement to come. Hopefully, we can fill the void while we’re waiting for baseball to start back up again.”
