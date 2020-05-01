WINCHESTER — With business models shifting across the country, Emily Rhodes decided to ramp up a scarcely used product at her downtown store, The Polka Dot Pot.
Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Rhodes had done a few to-go art kits here and there for the holidays or special occasions. But now, the to-go, paint-your-own pottery kits are keeping the business afloat.
“I cannot complain at all,” said Rhodes, who has owned the shop at 157 N. Loudoun St. for about 17 years. “Because of this virus and the success that we’ve had with the kits, we’re going to continue doing them. I have a new page on my website and I can list our different to-go products on there. It might scale back when we’re open to the public, but I’m going to keep doing them.”
The kits consist of the piece of pottery, brushes, paint colors the customer chooses and some directions.
The kits can be ordered and picked up at the store, or using curbside pick-up. Customers then take the kits home, paint the pottery and package it back up before bringing the pottery back to shop for firing in the kiln. The firing process is taking about a week, Rhodes said. She said customers can come pick up their pottery when they’re finished or wait for the store to reopen fully to the public.
Rhodes said the community support through the pandemic has been great.
“They’re sharing a lot on Facebook,” she added. “People are sharing us with their neighbors and it’s helping.”
Rhodes said families with children have been the biggest buyers of the to-go kits, but she’s had many couples who are using the paint-your-own pieces for date nights.
She also plans to start a clay-building class on Facebook Live.
“Those were popular for people who have taken classes in here before,” she said. “Now, they’ll order online, pick up their kits of clay and tools, take it home and then Friday one of our employees will go online and teach everyone the class.”
The Facebook Live sessions will be held on the shop’s Facebook page at Polka Dot Pot: A Create Your Own Art Studio.
For more information about classes or to-go kits, contact Rhodes through her website at polkadotpot.com, through Facebook or by email at info@polkadotpot.com.
