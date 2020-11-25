BOYCE — In a normal year, the tables in the art room at Powhatan School are pushed together so students can work together and share materials.
But this isn’t a normal school year.
In the age of the COVID-19 pandemic, the tables are spread out, with two students at each space using their own set of materials.
The independent school’s traditional Thanksgiving events, such as a feast for kindergarten students, had to be significantly scaled back this year, said Mike Hatfield, Powhatan’s admissions director.
But COVID-19 hasn’t completely stopped Powhatan, which serves students in preschool through eighth grade, from finding creative ways to commemorate the holiday.
On Thursday, Powhatan lower school art teacher Kelly Schiavone challenged first graders to create a turkey out of recyclable materials. At the start of class, each student picked a brown bag filled with surprise materials such as toilet paper rolls, beads, leaves, pipe cleaner and pine cones. They also had a guide with suggestions on how to construct a turkey.
As Thomas Peterson, 7, began to assemble his turkey using a pine cone as the body and glitter for its eyes, he shared that his favorite part about the holiday is giving thanks. He added that this year he’s grateful for his family.
Thomas said he enjoyed working on the turkey challenge.
“I like that we have to be creative and think about what we should do for the turkey,” Thomas said.
Regan Wadsworth, 7, found the turkey challenge “a little tough” as she searched through the guide for inspiration. She chose a cup for her turkey’s head, adding strips of colorful construction paper as the feathers.
Regan said she’s excited to use her turkey project to decorate her house for Thanksgiving.
At the end of class, students agreed with their teacher that the turkey challenge lived up to its name, but they still had fun.
As students completed the turkey challenge, Schiavone acknowledged the challenge of teaching art during a pandemic.
“I’m happy to be here at Powhatan the way that we’re working around the challenges,” she said. “Art class is a lot different when it’s not in person. It’s definitely nice to do things in the classroom.”
The turkey challenge was also a way to teach resilience and problem-solving to the first graders, which is particularly important during the COVID-19 pandemic when everything is constantly changing.
“Especially now, it’s important to teach resilience and those social-emotional skills,” Schiavone said. “Making it a turkey challenge and a holiday theme and something they’re already excited about makes it a little bit easier to engage and fight through the struggle.”
