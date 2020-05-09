WINCHESTER — When Andrea Espinoza found out she was pregnant with her ninth child, excitement rushed over her. But as her pregnancy went along, cases of COVID-19 began to hit the area and a bit of fear and panic sank in.
“As the months went by fear started to set in with how my due date was correlating with the peak in our area with the virus,” Espinoza said. “Our doctors have always reassured us that measures were being taken and that we would be OK, but you still worry.”
Winchester Medical Center delivers about 2,500 babies each year, or about 180 to 200 a month.
Espinoza surely is not alone in her fears as pregnant women across the country — in any stage of pregnancy — have been thrown a curve ball in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
Safe practices
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, much is still unknown about COVID-19 and how it affects pregnancies. The CDC says that “based on available information, pregnant people seem to have the same risk of COVID-19 as adults who are not pregnant.”
The CDC also says mother-to-child transmission of COVID-19 during pregnancy is unlikely, but the baby can be infected if there is exposure to someone who is infected.
“A lot of patients are fearful of what does it mean if they were to contract COVID-19 during their pregnancy," said said Dr. Jim Nashed of Winchester Women’s Specialists and department chairman of the OB/GYN unit at Winchester Medical Center. "In general, most viruses we’ve seen have a worse prognosis during pregnancy, like influenza, and a lot of patients have heard that over the years and they’re very concerned. So, we talk with them about that and what it means if you end up having the disease and go into labor. And obviously, what does it mean for the future and what are our thoughts about where things are going to go.”
Nashed said physicians are constantly updated with information about the virus as it comes available, from sources such as the CDC and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine.
The SMFM recommends that pregnant patients with symptoms of COVID-19 that warrant medication be considered for inpatient monitoring and that pregnant outpatients with COVID-19 be monitored closely by their doctor in case their symptoms worsen. Patients should also perform daily self assessments, the SMFM advises.
Nashed said the biggest thing he’s been preaching is social distancing.
“Social distancing is very important even more during the pregnancy and at the upmost importance at the very end. It’s recommended that if a patient has COVID-19 or is suspected of having COVID-19 during the delivery process that the baby needs to be separated for a period of time,” he said. “We really are advising patients in their last few weeks of pregnancy to be strict with social distancing. It’s probably not the right time to get out and be around the public. We’ve basically asked patients to self quarantine just to keep them as safe as possible going into those last few weeks to minimize that risk as much as they possibly can.”
Pushing policies
Hospitals around the country had to update their policies when COVID-19 began to spread, and Valley Health along with local practices were no different.
Prior to appointments, patients are called and asked screening questions, such as: In the past week have you had a cough, fever, chills or shortness of breath? In the past week have you had diarrhea? In the past two weeks have you traveled out of state? In the past two weeks have you come in contact with anyone who is suspected of having COVID?
If physicians deem it necessary, patients can receive testing based on those screening answers.
“We changed things dramatically in the office. We’ve asked most of our older patients and those coming in for kind of benign gynecological discussions to do them over the phone or reschedule them. That way we can decompress the office and have patients more spread out in the waiting rooms and things like that,” Nashed said. “We also have asked that all patients have no visitors to the office visits, which we feel is the right thing to do though it’s very challenging that people like dads can’t come and be there for the ultrasounds and things like that.”
For some like Espinoza, who was well along in her pregnancy when COVID-19 hit the area, those changes didn't affect her much. Her husband had already been able to be at previous visits and get a feel for how things were going.
But others weren’t so lucky.
Amanda Bennett, an Inwood, W.Va., resident who has been using OB/GYN services in Winchester and expects to deliver her second child at Winchester Medical Center, has been struggling with the fact that her wife has been unable to be with her during appointments.
“It’s so scary. Steph isn’t even allowed to come, which really sucks,” Bennet said prior to a previously scheduled appointment to hear her baby’s heartbeat for the first time.
With appointments being limited to just the pregnant patient, some visits are shared via FaceTime or Skype. Significant others or support persons can listen in on discussions and see the results of tests, but they can’t be there for everything.
Bennett said she was told that she’d be unable to FaceTime any of her ultrasound because an electronic device like a phone could cause issues with the medical machines.
“Steph still hasn’t heard the heartbeat,” Bennett said. “She’s more upset and feels disconnected with this pregnancy. She didn’t miss any appointments with the last pregnancy, so it’s much different this time. She said sometimes she forgets I’m even pregnant until she sees my belly start poking out because she hasn’t been able to be apart of the process.”
Managing stress
Stress can have adverse effects on pregnancy, so many doctors will typically work with pregnant patients on tips and tricks on how to stay calm during the duration.
Bennett has had her fair share of stressors during her mothering years.
When the Bennetts were working out options to get pregnant in 2016, she found out she had fertility issues and had to do in vitro fertilization to become pregnant with their first child. This time around, they used a frozen embryo from the first IVF surgery.
This puts Bennett in a high-risk pregnancy category, she said, which means more testing, more ultrasounds, more appointments and more medical bills. That’s enough to stress anyone out, she said, but now she has to add coronavirus worries on top of that.
“I’ve been feeling sick both physically and mentally,” she said. “I make Steph take off her shoes before she comes inside from being at work and Lysol herself down — I even Lysol our groceries after they’re delivered. Working from home with a toddler is tough, and being pregnant on top that is just stressful. Some days are better than others.”
Good vibes
Despite uncertain times, the birth of a baby remains one of the most joyous occasions for a family.
And despite the policies that limit in-person visits, Winchester Medical Center does allow one dedicated support person in the deliver room with the mother.
“It’s our philosophy that no one deliver without a support person with them,” said registered nurse Sharon Rigney, Director of Women’s Services at WMC. “So, we continue to do that but we have to do it in a way that follows CDC recommendations and the governor’s standpoints and all of those strategies to keep us safe. But we do still allow a dedicated support person with the laboring mom 24/7.”
For Espinoza, who gave birth to little Augustine at 5:20 p.m. May 4, having only her husband with her made for a special delivery.
“It was kind of good knowing it was just us during the labor, so we could focus on getting the baby out,” she said. “We talked with the rest of the family afterward.”
Though nurses, doctors and hospital staff may look a little different nowadays with more personal protective equipment and the link, Espinoza said the care she received during her delivery went off without a hitch.
“It was great to know that when we came in, it was really taken care of and they had thought through everything. We’ve delivered at this hospital before, and we can’t say there was much different as far as our experience went,” she said.
Rigney said that’s a testament to the “unwavering” staff throughout Valley Health.
“We realize that the birth of a baby is one of the most exciting events for someone in our community, and we’re very privileged that our community continues to trust us in caring for them and their loved ones,” Rigney said. “Our mission in serving our community and improving health in the midst of COVID-19 is so surreal for us today, and it holds true that we still commit to ensuring that we deliver safe, quality care and that we’re following our principles in doing that.”
A positive future
Many businesses have been learning about themselves during the time of COVID-19, and hospitals and medical offices are no different, Rigney said.
Both Rigney and Nashed noted that the advances in telehealth services during the pandemic will push the needle for medical services in the future.
“That telehealth technology platform and things like FaceTime and Skype and all of those advancements are really what are families appreciate the most in the sense that it’s kind of that just-in-time, on-demand type thing,” Rigney said. “We know that women in general make a lot of decisions for their family, their significant others and health care, so I’ve seen a lot of these rapid cycle changes that have created some overall convenience around visits. It’s a forward movement for just-in-time care and on-demand care. It’s really giving us what we’ve always hoped for, which is that compassionate, genuine connection with our patients.”
“It’s not easy to see patients who are pregnant during a virtual visit because of listening to the baby’s heartbeat and getting vitals and doing tests on every visit,” Nashed added, “but we do have virtual visits and phone calls to patients in between their visits and certainly postpartum before they come in for their six-week check-up.”
Further, Nashed said he hopes these experiences will help raise awareness for vaccinations.
Lessons have been learned, Nashed said, but it’s been the pro-activeness of the local medical community that’s really made a difference when it comes to ensuring safety during and after pregnancies.
“I think we all agree we’re trying to maintain that perfect balance between patient safety and the birthing experience,” he said. “I think we’re doing really well and being very pro-active as a unit trying to implement things. We feel like we’ve gotten the process down and that we’ve been on top of things from the beginning, from the physicians to the nurses to the staff. Everyone’s been really engaged and been really good to work with combating this moving target.”
