WINCHESTER — From data entry and registration to injecting COVID-19 vaccines into front-line health care workers at Valley Health, Shenandoah University staff are playing an important role in the historic vaccination process locally.
Last Tuesday, Valley Health, parent company of Winchester Medical Center and five other hospitals in the region, began distributing the first round of the Pfzier-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccinations to health care workers who treat COVID-19 patients and are most at risk of contracting the virus.
About 20 faculty and staff from SU are volunteering to help administer the vaccine during the first two weeks of the rollout. University officials expect more staff will be involved in the vaccination effort, as about 60 have signed up to help in the future.
Valley Health is vaccinating about 500 people a day, five days a week, SU said in a press release. The Pfizer vaccine being administered requires two doses given several weeks apart in order to be 95% effective.
Last week, Kim McDonald, SU’s interim director of human resources, found herself registering health care workers who were about to receive the vaccine. She said she felt thrilled to be part of this historic effort in ending the pandemic.
“To see these physicians and these nurses come through to register with me, I could see their exhaustion on their faces and their bodies,” McDonald said.
But the vaccine is also a glimmer of hope for them, she added.
“It was just so humbling and just made me appreciate having Valley Health there to do what they do for us,” McDonald said.
Iain Pritchard, an assistant professor of pharmacy at SU, was helping administer the vaccine on Friday.
“I’m pretty excited,” he said. “I think it’s definitely something that it kind of shows us there’s a little bit of a light at the end of the tunnel when we didn’t necessarily know there was one at any point in time.”
Pritchard said he knows patients he worked with in outpatient settings who have died from COVID-19. He also has an extended family member who died from the virus.
“It’s an exciting time to see this whole thing come to an end,” he said, but acknowledged, “We still definitely have a long way to go.”
Niccole Gatliff, who is the associate registrar at SU, said it was really special to be present when Valley Health distributed its 1,000th vaccine dose at Winchester Medical Center on Friday. She has helped with vaccine data entry and talks with people after they receive the vaccine about the next steps.
“It is so amazing,” Gatliff said about helping Valley Health through her job at SU. “How neat is that? How cool is it to say I was there when the first vaccinations were given?”
For Gatliff, COVID-19 has her balancing her her job while helping her three young daughters who take classes from home.
“It’s definitely been a strain on I know everyone,” she said. “To be able to be a part of what’s hopefully going to end all of this is pretty amazing too.”
