WINCHESTER — With many elderly people isolated in self-quarantine over coronavirus concerns, a police program that checks on senior citizens by phone and in person has taken on added significance.
“It’s lonely to not talk to anybody. I have family here in Winchester across town and I talk to them on the phone, but it’s still not enough,” 77-year-old Jeri Whitmer told Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Daniel Cameron when he visited her home on Friday. “It makes me feel like I can depend on you.”
Whitmer is one of about 80 participants in Community Connections, a program that began in 2016 to provide education and safety tips to elderly people while giving them a chance to socialize with police and one another. Prior to the pandemic, monthly meetings were held on subjects such as how to avoid falling victim to internet and phone scams. Meetings are on hold now right to avoid the risk of COVID-19 infection.
The program was started by Deputy Patti Williams, a longtime deputy who died of cancer in January. Cameron, who recently took over the program, said participants refer to themselves as “Patti’s people.” He saluted Williams for creating and expanding the program and said he has big shoes to fill. “I’m just trying to do her justice,” said Cameron, who was hired in 2015 and has been in law enforcement since 1995.
Cameron typically calls participants once a week. To avoid the risk of coronavirus infection, he has cut back on in-person visits. He primarily does in-person visits when he’s unable to reach participants by phone. These days when he makes a house call, he wears an N95 mask and stays about six feet away from the senior citizens he’s visiting.
Cameron said participants appreciate in-person visits as a chance to socialize. And the frequent presence of a police cruiser in their neighborhood gives them peace of mind and can discourage crime.
Program participants include Gary and Gayle Ferriera, ages 60 and 57, respectively. The Ferrieras, who live in Stephens City, said on Friday that they like Cameron checking on them during the pandemic.
“It’s an uncertain and unsettling time. It’s unprecedented,” Gayle Ferrierra said. “So it’s so nice to have a local deputy call you and say, ‘Do you need anything? Or, can I help you with anything?’ It’s been a great comfort to us.”
Also appreciative is Doug Adams, who is president of the Village of Harvest Ridge Homeowner’s Association. He said residents like knowing Cameron is just a phone call away, particularly during the pandemic.
“This scares the hell out of me. And for our community, basically everybody on this street is at high risk because we all have some impairment at our age,” said Adams, 73. “It’s hard to put into words really how it makes us feel to know that there’s people who really do care.”
