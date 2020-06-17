BERRYVILLE — Clarke County Public Schools Superintendent Chuck Bishop is recommending a school reopening plan that would allow all CCPS students to attend in-person classes twice a week starting Sept. 1.
Bishop presented the plan to the School Board on Monday night, but no action was taken. The matter will likely be discussed again next month, on July 6 or July 13, but the date hasn’t been determined. If the board agrees to move forward with the plan, it must be submitted to the Virginia Department of Education for review.
Last week, Gov. Ralph Northam unveiled a three-phase plan to reopen public schools across the state. Schools closed for in-person instruction in mid-March over coronavirus concerns. The first phase of Northam’s plan is in effect.
Bishop said crafting a reopening plan was the toughest thing he’s had to do in his nearly 15-year career as a school superintendent, and he “agonized” over it.
“No one wants to return to school more than I do,” he said.
The plan Bishop presented had to follow guidelines from Virginia Department of Health, the Virginia Department of Education and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Under his plan, elementary students in CCPS would be split into two groups. One group would attend in-person classes on Monday and Wednesday, while the other would attend classes on Tuesday and Thursday.
Middle and high school students also would go to school two days a week. They would have their “A Day” classes one day and their “B Day” classes the other day. Some secondary students would have their “A Day” classes on Monday and their “B Day” classes on Wednesday, while the others would have their “A Day” classes on Tuesday and their “B Day” classes on Thursday.
Secondary students would be able to take arts and Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses under this reopening model, Bishop said.
On Fridays, there would be small online group work, office hours, as well as asynchronous or synchronous remote learning for all students. Synchronous learning is facilitated in a live online format, while asynchronous online learning is conducted at different times between students and teachers. Students would be expected to engage in online learning to support their in-person classes.
Bishop said families that don’t want their children to attend in-person classes because of coronavirus concerns might be able to utilize online remote learning.
He also said special education students and English Language Learner (ELL) students might meet in-person more frequently than other students.
Bishop suggested moving the start date for the 2020-21 school year to Sept. 1 instead of the originally scheduled Aug. 18 to allow more time for planning and to observe and learn from neighboring school divisions as they reopen.
One of the main reopening challenges for the Clarke school division is that it doesn’t have enough teachers to sustain the state requirement of limiting classrooms to 10 people, Bishop said. He added that school buses will only be able to transport 10 to 12 students at a time.
“All of this is very expensive,” he said, adding that the school division is seeking $132,000 from the $1,275,451 that the Clarke County government received in federal coronavirus relief money from the CARES Act.
If there’s a second wave of coronavirus cases after school starts, School Board member Chip Schutte said there’s a possibility that schools might need to close again. Several projections indicate there could be a spike in cases in the fall. He added that the reopening plan might not be a one-year plan. It might be something the division must handle for years to come.
“We can plan for all this and it can change,” Schutte said.
“That’s the thing, we’re planning for an unknown on all accounts, we don’t know about a spike, we don’t know if we should start sooner,” said Clarke School Board Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith. “It’s a moving target.”
Attending Monday night’s meeting at the School Administration Office at 317 W. Main St. were Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith and School Board Vice Chairwoman Katie Kerr-Hobert. Board members Jonathan Turkel, Zara Ryan and Chip Schutte were present as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.