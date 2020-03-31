Ambulance crews are asking the public to keep their distance when responding to medical calls due to fears of coronavirus contamination.
Beginning today, Frederick County 911 dispatchers will ask patients or friends and family of patients at scenes to maintain the six-foot distance recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The goal is to avoid respiratory droplets — such as mucous, saliva or saliva particles in the air — coming from an infected person.
The COVID-19 pandemic has killed about 37,000 worldwide including 25 in Virginia, according to the John Hopkins University of Medicine Cornavirus Resource Center and the Virginia Department of Health. There have been no local deaths, but at least 22 people have been diagnosed with the virus in the region.
The request comes in response to some recent incidents where patients or their families approached ambulances before crews could don their personal protective equipment (PPE), according to Assistant Chief Steve Majchrzak of the Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department. The department responds to about 25 medical calls per day. At least one responder will wear an N-95 mask and assess the situation before deciding whether the other crew members need to don them. “Because of the shortages of PPE — this is an efficient use of our resources that protects the public and first responders,” Majchrzak said in an email on Monday.
The Winchester Fire Department, which responds to about 13 medical calls per day, is also trying to conserve PPE, particularly N-95 masks, according to Fire Chief William A. Garrett. The masks are designed to prevent 95% of particles from being inhaled.
Garrett said dispatchers will quiz callers about whether they have virus-like symptoms, and a first responder at the scene will also question the patient from a six-foot distance when possible. If a patient has symptoms, such as a cough or fever, all of the crew will don full protective gear, which includes gowns as well as gloves, goggles and masks. Crews respond with gloves and goggles to all medical calls.
Garrett said crews may respond to scenes where patients can’t communicate, or communicate lucidly, such as crash or stroke victims. “In that scenario, it will be the providers using their best judgement based on the situation and with an abundance of concern for patient care and how to protect themselves,” he said.
In Clarke County, where firefighters respond to about seven medical calls per day, all crews will wear full protective gear including N-95 masks, according to Brian Lichty, director of fire and emergency services. They are also asking people to stay six feet away.
“The extra level of caution is for your protection as well as for the health of our responders,” said a flyer provided by Lichty on Monday. “The precaution remains in use for the forseeable future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.