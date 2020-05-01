WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. May 6 to consider a conditional-use permit (CUP) for an expansion of an existing assisted living facility.
The meeting will be held in the board room of the Frederick County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent St. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the county government is encouraging citizens who do not want to attend a public meeting for health reasons to submit comments on the matter in writing. According to a county news release, the Planning Commission and staff will take measures at the meeting to limit the number of people present in the room to conform with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Meetings are broadcast on Comcast Channel 16.
JK Lee Services has submitted a CUP application for the expansion of an existing assisted living facility, adding six beds. The property is located at 549 Valley Mill Road and is identified with Property Identification Number 55-A-56 in the Red Bud Magisterial District.
Public hearing comments for CUP #01-20 for J K Lee Services may be submitted:
1) through the website at www.fcva.us/CUP01-20 by noon May 6
2) by email to: kvacchio@fcva.us or sconner@fcva.us by noon May 6
3) by mail by May 6 to Public Hearing Comments, 107 N. Kent St., Winchester, VA 22601. Include your name, address and magisterial district.
4) in person: Call 540-665-5651 to arrange to drop off your comments.
The county government says inquiries about the permit application may be addressed to the Office of Planning and Development between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 107 N. Kent St., 540-665-5651. Planning Commission agendas can be accessed at: www.fcva.us/PCagendas.
