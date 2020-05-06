WINCHESTER — Hillary Hamman-Kent remembers the days where frustration would settle in as a new small business owner, when it seemed no customers were going to come into her Quirky Closet boutique in Old Town.
But she remembers even better the times when, by the end of the day, two customers would trickle in and make purchases, and she would be reminded of why she started her business in the first place.
“That made our day,” she said.
Now, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Hamman-Kent is not unlike many small business owners who have shifted their focus to online sales. The switch has vastly increased her business and revitalized her passion to continue serving the plus-size community.
Her clothing shop at 15 E. Boscawen St. is open from noon-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Four customers are allowed at a time inside to adhere to social distancing guidelines. She also does Facebook Live sales on Tuesday and Thursday.
Typically, prior to COVID-19, Hamman-Kent said she would see maybe five customers a day through the week and about 10 or 12 on a nice weekend. Now, she’s processing upward of 50 orders a day through the online sales.
“We’re in a very specific niche. Right now, there are not a ton of places to shop for that. Even big brick-and-mortar stores who have things online have seen a decrease in workers in their warehouses. So you might order something from a competitor, and customers have said it would take a few weeks or a month to get there,” she said. “We themed them, we started doing promotions around them, we ran some Facebook ads. It seemed to work really, really well. People would tell their friends, tell their family and next thing you know we had 50 people watching our sales.”
Hamman-Kent said she’s constantly reminded — maybe even more now — of why she started the business.
“I’ve always been a larger lady. When they say plus-size there’s always a range for that, and I was on tipping toward the larger range. Being able to find anything in that size range was always hard, especially after I moved from the NOVA area where there were a lot more options,” she said. “It was hard and frustrating for me to shop here, and I had a ton of clothes that I wasn’t wearing. Then I was laid off unexpectedly and I wanted to find my life’s passion. I had a bunch of friends who hated their body and didn't feel beautiful or confident. Society tells larger women that they aren’t pretty when stores don't even carry our size. I didn't want people to feel like that, so I came up with the Quirky Closet because I had friends who would come try on my stuff and shop at my closet, so to speak.”
She started the Quirky Closet a year ago and celebrated the shop’s one-year anniversary on Sunday.
She had $10,000 to start the business and admitted she didn't know much about being a business owner.
“It definitely feels good,” she said of making it through the first year. “We’ve only been open a year, and I had no idea what I was doing in terms of business. So, I’ve been figuring it out along the way.”
Hamman-Kent has a background in digital marketing and even has a second full-time job in that field while operating her shop.
She said that skill set has helped her through COVID-19, but she never intended on utilizing it this early on. Originally, she wanted to focus on being a brick-and-mortar shop where ladies could come try on items.
“We were not prepared to go online. I wanted to grow our blog, our fashion inspiration and push ladies out of their comfort zone in a good way,” she said. “I wanted to be more of an inspiration and grow in that way so ladies would take more risks. But when we started doing wholesale, our goal has been to get more of an online website up.”
Either way, she said she’s happy with how things have played out.
“Business has been relatively good for us over the last month or so,” she said, “probably better than it had been previously.”
Hamman-Kent said she hopes to one day open a Quirky Closet in another city.
