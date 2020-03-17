The 93rd Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival set for April 24 to May 3 has been postponed, Brad Veach, the festival's executive director, announced today.
The festival may be reschedued and held later this year, he said.
The decision was prompted by state and federal officials discouraging large gatherings to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which has become a pandemic.
The last time Apple Blossom was canceled or suspended was 75 years ago during World War II, when the festival was not held from 1942 to 1945. Founded in 1924 in Winchester, the festival is a community tradition featuring parades, parties, celebrities and other special events. The event draws large crowds.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced today that Virginia will follow the national mandate to avoid gatherings of 10 people or more as a result of the coronavirus.
See Wednesday's Winchester Star for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.