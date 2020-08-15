WINCHESTER — As Johnson-Williams Middle School teacher Phil Strunk prepares to teach in-person history classes on Sept. 8 for the first time since the coronavirus closed schools in mid-March, he thinks about a recent photo of a crowded hallway at a Georgia high school that reopened last week.
"Those sort of things concern me," he said, wondering about the possibility of easily spreading the coronavirus in the hallways at his own school in Berryville.
That same Georgia high school will now shift to online classes, at least temporarily for cleaning, after at least 14 people tested positive for the virus within the first week of its reopening.
A new report by the American Academy of Pediatrics revealed that 97,000 children tested positive for coronavirus from July 16 to July 30. In the Lord Fairfax Health District, which includes Winchester and Frederick, Clarke, Warren, Shenandoah and Page counties, there have been 272 cases of coronavirus among people between the ages of 0 and 19. There have been a total 2,583 cases in the local health district as of Tuesday among all age groups, meaning 10.5% of all cases in the health district have been for been for those between the ages of 0 to 19.
All three local school divisions — Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County — have adopted hybrid teaching models that offer some in-person instruction each week, with online learning used on the other days. Families can also choose a 100% online learning option, if they prefer. The school year begins Sept. 8 for all three divisions.
Many teachers are torn between the benefits of teaching in-person classes and the health risks posed by going back into a school building during the coronavirus pandemic.
As studies reveal children's role in spreading or contracting coronavirus, the American Academy of Pediatrics shared a report citing the importance of reopening schools because in-person learning is fundamental for child development. The association notes the importance of mental health and the social, emotional well-being of students that school systems help support.
Strunk, whose wife is pregnant with their first child due in November, said he's worried he could contract the virus when he returns to school and possibly expose his family. He would prefer if Clarke County Public Schools started the first nine weeks with 100% online instruction.
But some teachers are ready to get back into the classroom and trust their school divisions to make the right choice. Makesha Gordon, who teaches physical science at Daniel Morgan Middle School in Winchester, is among them.
"If people are faithful in following safety precautions, I think we'll be good, but only time will tell that," said Gordon, whose 15-year-old son has signed up for in-person learning in Frederick County Public Schools. "I'm not going to fret or worry over what could happen. I'm working with what I have now and just trying to make the most of what's to come."
If schools have to transition back to 100% online learning after the school year starts, Gordon said she is worried about student engagement, as she saw some students struggle to stay on track with online classes in the spring. She also believes the social-emotional well-being of students should be considered when reopening schools.
"I'm pretty positive, however, I am going into it with a bit of caution," Gordon said. "I do believe there will be some obstacles we all will have to go through."
Clarke County Education Association President Pam Thompson, a kindergarten teacher for Clarke County Public Schools, said she has mixed emotions about reopening. Although it's difficult to teach young children how to participate in school online, she said it will be important to be very precise when teaching those students who come to school on how to behave appropriately in the classroom under new health guidelines.
Thompson added that she recognizes there is a group of teachers that wants to return to classrooms in Clarke while another prefers reopening online.
After speaking with Clarke Superintendent Chuck Bishop, she said he is thinking ahead as much as he can to protect staff and students by ordering a lot of personal protective equipment.
Thompson said she is not afraid of contracting coronavirus when she goes back to school.
"Just like I face the flu every year, I face pink eye, I feel like I guess I've built up an immune system teaching kindergarten for 31 years," she said. "So, hopefully, no one gets the coronavirus, but I think if somebody does we'll figure out a way to work through it."
Some area teachers said they are afraid to voice their concerns about reopening for fear of backlash from school administrators.
"I still don't feel comfortable thinking that school could be the reason I transmitted [coronavirus] to somebody else," said one teacher, who asked that his name not be used.
"I don't think that people quite grasp that in my opinion we're essentially going to be facilitating a virtual curriculum in person," he added.
He said he wouldn't be surprised if some teachers resign over being required to teach in-person.
Another teacher said he was "terrified" to return to the classroom.
Winchester Education Association President Michael Siraguse said at a city School Board meeting this week that many teachers and staff are scared to return to work. Some are getting more life insurance.
Siraguse, a teacher at Handley High School, said he has received about 1,100 emails from division staff in the past two weeks. Most said they want schools to remain 100% online.
"They don't want to be on the front lines of this disease," Siraguse said.
One teacher told Siraguse that she prays the governor shuts down schools again.
Another teacher told him, "If I die because of COVID, politicize the hell out of my death."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.