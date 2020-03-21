WINCHESTER — The American Red Cross could be facing a national shortage of blood donations as the coronavirus pandemic spreads.
As of Friday, about 6,000 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled across the U.S., meaning the organization expects to have 178,000 fewer donors than usual, said Bill Brent, executive director of the American Red Cross Shenandoah Valley chapter.
With all the cancellations, Brent said the local Red Cross chapter is taking proactive measures to encourage healthy people to come out and donate blood. Partners at local universities and high schools have had to close their facilities and will be less likely to show up for blood donations, Brent said.
Blood drives open to the public in Winchester will be held at the Red Cross Building at 561 Fortress Drive, and people are strongly encouraged to first schedule an appointment online at redcrossblood.org. People can also call to make a blood donation appointment at 1-800-RED-CROSS. Walk-ins are still an option, as well.
Here are the dates and times for blood donations at 561 Fortress Drive in Winchester:
Monday — 1 to 7 p.m.
Wednesday — 1 to 7 p.m.
Friday — 1 to 7 p.m.
March 28 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
March 30 — noon to 6 p.m.
March 31 — 1 to 7 p.m.
April 1 — 1 to 7 p.m.
April 2 — 12 to 6 p.m.
Brent added that there has been a strong response locally and nationally for eligible donors to step up and donate. On Thursday, Gov. Ralph Northam donated blood in Richmond, he said.
“The response has been enormous,” Brent said.
Currently, Red Cross is not seeing any shortages in blood supplies. The call for more blood donations is a proactive measure, Brent said.
“We are meeting the blood supply absolutely, completely 100%,” he said. “What we’re focused on is knowing how much of the inventory is not going to be coming in and making sure we have a collection process that continues seamlessly so that we can continue to provide that blood supply.”
Red Cross is taking extra precautions amid the coronavirus and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to ensure healthy donors do not get the virus, he said.
Before donating, people must fill out a form asking questions about their health and if they have been out of the country recently or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. Their temperature will also be taken and if it is above 99.5 degrees, that person cannot donate blood.
Beds will be placed 6-feet apart at donation stations. Some blood donation centers have even encouraged donors to wait in their car for a call from the center when it’s time draw the donor’s blood.
Although a percentage of the donor population isn’t showing up to give blood out of fear of getting the coronavirus, Brent said there’s an equal number of new donors waiting to step up and take their place.
“Again we don’t know what the future of this is,” Brent said. “We just have to make sure we are prepared.”
