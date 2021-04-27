WINCHESTER — New unemployment numbers in the Northern Shenandoah Valley continue to bounce around.
According to data from the Virginia Employment Commission, Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Shenandoah and Warren all saw at least a double-digit increase in new jobless claims for the filing week that ended April 17.
Frederick County had the largest jump, going from 14 new jobless claims for the week ending April 10 to 126 new claims for the most recent week. The most recent number is still lower than the 224 new claims the county saw back on April 3.
Winchester’s initial claims for the most recent week totaled 117, which was up from 25 the previous week but still lower than the 212 the city recorded on April 3.
Shenandoah County rose from 21 to 65, which is still lower than April 3’s count of 79. Warren County’s April 17 total was 48, up from 12 the previous week but just slightly lower than April 3’s 51. Clarke County’s initial claims total for April 17 was 16, up from five but lower than April 3’s 24.
Numbers didn’t go past 1,000 new claims in any of Virginia’s 133 recorded localities for the most recent week.
Fairfax County had the most initial unemployment claims for the week ending April 17 with 890. Virginia Beach followed with 654, Richmond City and Prince William County each had 646, Norfolk had 606 and Alexandria had 504.
Of the 133 recorded localities, 108 had less than 100 initial jobless claims while 14 had between 101 and 300, six had more than 500 and five had between 301 and 500.
Statewide, the number of initial claims filed during the most recent filing week were 83% lower than in the comparable week in 2020 while continued claims were 82% lower.
For the filing week ending April 17, the figure for seasonally unadjusted initial claims in Virginia was 13,751. The latest claims figure was an increase of 8,717 claimants from the previous week. This brought the total number of claims filed since the March 21, 2020 filing week to 1,601,480, compared to the 477,600 average filed during the previous three economic recessions since 1990.
For the most recent filing week, continued weeks claimed totaled 55,273, which was a drop of 2,098 claims from the previous week, and 242,720 lower than the 297,993 continued claims from the comparable week last year.
Over half of claims that had a self-reported industry were in the accommodation/food service, administrative and waste services, retail trade, and healthcare/social assistance industries. The continued claims total is mainly comprised of those recent initial claimants who continued to file for unemployment insurance benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nationwide, for the week ending April 17, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 547,000, a decrease of 39,000 from the previous week’s revised level. This is the lowest level for initial claims since March 14, 2020 when it was 256,000.
