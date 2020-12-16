WINCHESTER — Counties in the Northern Shenandoah Valley have seen initial jobless claims double already in the first week of December.
Initial unemployment claims in Clarke, Frederick, Shenandoah and Warren counties have doubled since the final week of November, but numbers have slightly decreased in Winchester, according to data from the Virginia Employment Commission.
It’s a trend that most of the Commonwealth has seen. For the week ending Dec. 5, statewide initial unemployment claims grew to 16,654, an increase of 8,048 from the previous week. Statewide continual unemployment claims rose to 73,804, an increase of 1,499.
Regionally, Shenandoah County, with 61 initial jobless claims, saw the largest increase with 39 new claims for the week ending Dec. 5. It’s the highest number of initial claims the county has seen since it had 95 on July 25.
Frederick County had 63 initial claims last week. That total is up 34 from the previous week and the highest the county has recorded since it had 63 on Nov. 7. It had 81 initial clams back on Aug. 1.
Warren County recorded 49 initial claims last week, up 33 from the previous week. Warren County previously recorded 57 on Nov. 21.
Clarke County had 30 initial claims last week, up 19 from the previous week. It’s the most initial claims the county has recorded since June 6, when it also had 30.
Winchester saw a decrease in initial claims last week, dropping from 30 to 24.
Statewide initial claims rose by 93.5% from the previous week, but was still only 11% as high as the 147,369 claims filed during the April 4 filing week peak during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The statewide continued weeks claimed total was a 2.1% increase from the previous week and 54,728 higher than the 19,076 continued claims from the comparable week last year. This increase was the first increase in continued claims since the Aug. 15 filing week. The continued claims total is mainly comprised of those recent initial claimants who continued to file for unemployment insurance benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Additionally, Virginia’s Extended Benefits program ended last month. The federally-funded program provided up to an addition 13 weeks of help to people who had already exhausted their regular benefits and any Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits.
The program ended because unemployment numbers had improved in Virginia, but the VEC said it could restart in the future.
Initial unemployment claims spiked across the state shortly after the program ended.
Nationwide, in the week ending Dec. 5, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 853,000, an increase of 137,000 from the previous week’s revised level. The previous week’s level was revised up by 4,000 from 712,000 to 716,000.
