WINCHESTER — Initial unemployment claims are on the rise in the region.
Data from the Virginia Employment Commission for the week ending Jan. 9 show the state’s highest initial claims totals since July.
For the filing week ending Jan. 9, seasonally unadjusted initial claims in Virginia totaled 28,227 — an increase of 8,697 claimants from the previous week, which could reflect seasonal spikes in layoffs.
For the most recent filing week, continued claims totaled 63,687, which was a 0.2% increase from the previous week, but 40,110 higher than the 23,577 continued claims from the same time the previous year. More than half of the claims were in the accommodation/food service, health care, administrative and waste services, and retail trade industries. The continued claims total is mainly comprised of those recent initial claimants who continued to file for unemployment insurance benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regionally, three local counties had a double-digit increase in the number of initials claims.
Warren County had the largest increase, posting 94 initial claims for the week ending Jan. 9, which is 31 more than the previous week.
Shenandoah County had the most initial claims in the region with 104, an increase of 20. Frederick County had 93, which was 16 more than it had the previous week.
Clarke County rose to 17 initial claims for the week ending Jan. 9, nine more than it had the previous week. And Winchester’s initial claims increased by one to 68.
Of the 133 localities measured statewide, 119 reported an increase in initial jobless claims for the most recent period.
Ninety-three localities had fewer than 100 initial claims for the week ending Jan. 9, while 22 had between 100 and 300 and five had between 300 and 500. Localities with 500 to 1,000 claims doubled to eight.
Areas with more than 1,000 initial claims rose from two to five. Fairfax County increased from 918 to 1,609 initial claims, Prince William County from 718 to 1,260 and Richmond City from 824 to 1,237, joining Norfolk (1,528) and Virginia Beach (1,262).
Nationwide, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 965,000, an increase of 181,000 from the previous week’s revised level.
The data show that workers ages 25 to 34 have been the most impacted, as 23.5% of those filing initial claims during the measured week were in that range, followed by ages 35 to 44 at 20.1%. Additionally, 18.8% were workers 16 to 24, 16.9% were 45 to 54, 13.2% were 55 to 64 and 5.8% were 65 or older.
