WINCHESTER — After weeks of trending downward, initial jobless claims across the region rose again for the week ending June 27.
According to the Virginia Employment Commission, more than 31,900 initial jobless claims were filed statewide from June 21-27.
The weekly total was the highest since May, but still well below the initial spike in unemployment insurance claims during the March 21 filing week, according to the VEC.
Initial jobless claims are claims for unemployment benefits filed by newly unemployed individuals. They do not include continued claims.
The coronavirus pandemic has been the catalyst behind people losing their jobs or being placed on furlough.
Regionally, Winchester saw the largest increase in initial claims at the end of June, going from 47 to 78 for the week ending June 27. Clarke County rose from 14 to 25, Frederick County from 89 to 115, Shenandoah County from 70 to 74 and Warren County from 150 to 191.
Nationally, initial jobless claims rose by 1.427 million during the same time period. This marks the 15th straight week that jobless claims across the country have been over 1 million.
While local unemployment rates for June aren't available yet, the national unemployment rate for June fell to 11.1%, down from 13% in May and 14.4% in April. The country's unemployment rate in May 2019 was 3.4%.
Virginia's unemployment rate for May was 9.2%, down from 10.8% in April, according to data release Thursday by the VEC. The state's jobless rate in May 2019 was 2.7%.
For the most recent filing week, continued claims totaled 366,714, down 8,865 from the previous week.
The VEC's most recent data show the region's jobless rates are:
- Winchester: 9.4% in May; 11.2% in April; 2.7% in May 2019
- Clarke County: 7.1% in May; 8.1% in April; 2.4% in May 2019
- Frederick County: 7.6% in May; 9.5% in April; 2.4% in May 2019
- Shenandoah County: 8.2% in May; 9.7% in April; 2.5% in May 2019
- Warren County: 9% in May; 11% in April; 2.6% in May 2019
Falls Church recorded Virginia's lowest unemployment rate in May at 4.9%, while Petersburg had the highest at 17.2%.
