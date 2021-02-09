WINCHESTER — Though new unemployment claims across Virginia remain elevated, the Northern Shenandoah Valley’s most recent data from the Virginia Employment Commission is a mixed bag of single-digit changes from the previous week.
For the filing week ending Jan. 30, seasonally unadjusted initial, or new, claims in Virginia was 18,177. That's a decrease of 135 claimants from the previous week. Elevated levels in recent weeks may have, in part, reflected reapplications for benefits following the government’s renewal of supplemental benefits until March 14 as part of the latest stimulus package.
Continued claims totaled 67,337, which is a 0.1% increase from the previous week, but 45,074 higher than the 22,263 continued claims from the comparable week last year.
The continued claims total is mainly comprised of recent initial claimants who continued to file for unemployment insurance benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regionally, Winchester had the largest change, with 65 initial jobless claims for the week ending Jan. 30, compared to 56 from the previous week. Shenandoah County reported 54 initial claims, up from 47 the week prior, and Warren County had 62 initial claims, up three from the previous week.
Frederick County’s initial claims went down seven to 53, while Clarke County's dipped into the single digits to seven initial claims, down from 13.
The VEC also released regional unemployment rates for December. The information shows the region is still in the top half in terms of having lower unemployment rates.
The unemployment rate in the U.S. in December was 6.5%. It was 4.7% in Virginia.
Frederick County's jobless rate in December was 3.4%, Clarke County's was 3.5%, Shenandoah County's was 3.9%, Winchester's was 4% and Warren County's was 4.3%.
Madison County had Virginia’s lowest unemployment rate in December at 2.8% while Petersburg had the highest at 11.9%, making it the only locality in Virginia with a double-digit rate.
The VEC also announced that Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) extension for those who have used all of their previous benefits will launch at 4 p.m. today. This is the final component of the federal extension and will provide up to 11 weeks of additional benefits.
The VEC will notify people with details about these additional benefits, and the VEC Call Center will extend its hours today. Customers can access their account and complete their claim on Gov2Go.
This extension of benefits impacts two groups that are eligible for the additional weeks of PEUC:
- Group I: PEUC claimants who have exhausted their initial 13-week benefit and have claimed weeks through Dec. 26, 2020, will have the additional 11 weeks automatically added to their claim and need not take any further action except to continue filing weekly claims. Payment for weeks claimed beginning with the week ending Jan. 2, 2021, will be automatically released today and customers should receive payment as early as Thursday.
- Group II: PEUC claimants who are not able to file a weekly claim because they do not meet the criteria of Group I must file a new PEUC 2021 claim. The application will be available starting at 4 p.m. today.
Claimants can complete the application by going to getgov2go.com (available on mobile devices) and creating an account (if they do not already have one) or by calling 1-866-832-2363. A claimant can start claiming weeks for payment once their application has been processed, usually in one to two business days. Customers will need their personal identification number (PIN) to file their weekly claim by calling 1-800-897-5630 or they can file weekly claims at getgov2go.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.