WINCHESTER — Initial jobless claims across the region fluctuated week to week in July, data from the Virginia Employment Commission shows.
According to the VEC, more than 42,966 initial jobless claims were filed statewide from July 19-25, which is up by 5,020. The statewide number for initial claims went up each week in July. Initial jobless claims are claims for unemployment benefits filed by newly unemployed individuals. They do not include continued claims.
Continued claims, however, have trended downward in the last month and fell to their lowest level (344,826) since April during the most recent filing week ending July 25. That's down 12,272 from the previous week. The continued claims total is mainly comprised of those recent initial claimants who continued to file for unemployment insurance benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The coronavirus pandemic has been the catalyst behind people losing their jobs or being placed on furlough.
The VEC announced that the total number of initial claims filed from the beginning of the pandemic in mid-March through the July 25 filing week was more than double the average number filed during the last three economic recessions.
Regionally, Clarke and Warren counties along with Winchester all saw a slight decrease in initial claims from the previous filing week, while Frederick and Shenandoah counties saw slight increases.
Clarke County had 29 initial claims filed for the week ending July 4, followed by 14, 25 and 17 the following weeks. Warren County had 74, 53, 77 and 72 claims in July, while Winchester had 64, 80, 75 and 65 claims. Frederick County had 129, 107, 112 and 123 claims filed last month while Shenandoah County had 57, 75, 67 and 95.
Nationally, initial jobless claims fell by 249,000 down to 1.2 million.
According to the most recent data for June, the national unemployment rate was at 11.2%, down from May’s 13% rate. The rate for June 2019 was 3.8%.
Virginia's unemployment rate for June was 8.5%, down from 8.9% in May. The state's jobless rate in June 2019 was 2.9%.
The VEC's most recent data show the region's jobless rates are:
- Winchester: 8.2% in June; 9.1% in May; 2.9% in June 2019
- Clarke County: 6.2% in June; 6.8% in May; 2.6% in June 2019
- Frederick County: 6.6% in June; 7.4% in May; 2.6% in June 2019
- Shenandoah County: 7.0% in June; 7.8% in May; 2.6% in June 2019
- Warren County: 7.8% in June; 8.1% in May; 2.9% in June 2019
Falls Church recorded Virginia's lowest unemployment rate in May at 4.9%, while Petersburg had the highest at 17.9%. Clarke County ranked the lowest in the region at No. 10, followed by Frederick County at 18, Shenandoah County at 35, Warren County at 54 and Winchester City at 68.
