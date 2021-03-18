WINCHESTER — New unemployment claims continue to decrease across Virginia, but in some areas they remain stagnant, according to the Virginia Employment Commission.
For the filing week ending March 6, there were 13,736 seasonally unadjusted new claims in Virginia. The latest figure is an increase of 1,581 from the previous week.
Continued claims totaled 62,269, which is a 2.7% decrease from the previous week, but 39,555 higher than the 22,714 continued claims from the comparable week last year. Over half of claims that had a self-reported industry were in the accommodation/food service, retail trade, administrative and waste services, and healthcare/social assistance industries.
The continued claims total is mainly comprised of those recent initial claimants who continue to file for unemployment insurance benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regionally, new unemployment claims saw little change.
Clarke County has had single-digit new claims for the past six weeks. It reported four for the most recent filing week, which is an increase of three from the previous week. The most new claims Clarke County has had so far this year was 17 on Jan. 9.
Frederick County's new claims increased from 62 to 65 for the most recent filing week. Winchester increased by two from 55 to 57.
Shenandoah County reported 28 new claims, a decrease of eight. Warren County had 34 new claims, a decrease of six.
Of the 133 localities across Virginia, 112 had fewer than 100 new claims for the most recent filing week, while 14 had between 101 and 300 and three had between 301 and 500. Four localities were above the 500 mark — Norfolk (630), Richmond City (583 initial claims), Virginia Beach (562) and Fairfax County (543). But this marks the seventh-straight week that no locality has had at least 1,000 new unemployment claims.
Nationwide, for the week ending March 6, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 712,000, a decrease of 42,000 from the previous week's revised level.
