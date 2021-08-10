WINCHESTER — No locality in the Northern Shenandoah Valley had more than 20 initial unemployment claims for the week ending July 31, according the Virginia Employment Commission.
July marks the third consecutive month that all localities in the region have each posted less than 100 initial jobless claims in any given week. Clarke County, meanwhile, hasn’t had more than 100 initial claims in a single week since April 2020 while Warren County hasn’t had more than 100 claims in a week since May 2020.
For the week ending July 31, Frederick County had the most initial jobless claims with 19, followed by Warren County and Winchester with 15 each, Shenandoah County with 13 and Clarke County with two.
According to the VEC, the figure for seasonally unadjusted initial claims in Virginia for the week ending July 31 was 6,029. The latest claims figure was a decrease of 149 claimants from the previous week. This brought the total number of claims filed since the March 21, 2020, filing week to 1,752,360, compared to the 477,600 average filed during the previous three economic recessions since 1990.
For the most recent filing week, continued claims totaled 31,96 statewide, which was a decrease of 1,643 claims from the previous week, and 90% lower than the 331,401 continued claims from the comparable week last year.
Over half of claims that had a self-reported industry were in health care and social assistance, administrative and waste services, accommodation and food services and retail trade industries. The continued claims total is mainly comprised of those recent initial claimants who continued to file for unemployment insurance benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Twelve localities in Virginia had more than 100 initial claims for the week ending July 31, with Norfolk being the highest at 318 claims. No other locality had more than 294.
The low initial claims numbers are a move in the right direction after local unemployment rates rose slightly in June.
According to VEC data, the unemployment rate was up in each of the five localities in the region for June, but none rose more than 0.5%.
Shenandoah County and Warren County had the region's highest unemployment rates, both at 4%. Warren County’s rate rose from 3.5% in May while Shenandoah County rose from 3.6%.
Winchester had an unemployment rate of 3.9% in June, up from 3.5% in May, while Clarke County's rate rose 0.1% from 3.4% to 3.5%. Frederick County had the region’s lowest unemployment rate of 3.4%, up from 3% in May.
Virginia’s unemployment rate of 4.5% ranks 17th in the United States. The U.S. unemployment rate was 6.1% in June.
Local unemployment rates are down drastically from a year ago, however.
Winchester’s unemployment rate for June 2020 was 8.4%, followed by Warren County at 8.2%, Shenandoah County at 7.5%, Frederick County at 6.7% and Clarke County at 6.4%.
Virginia’s unemployment rate in June 2020 was 8.9%.
