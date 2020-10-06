WINCHESTER — Jobless rates in the Northern Shenandoah Valley continue to be below the state average.
Virginia’s unemployment rate for August was 6.3%, down from 7.5% in July, according to the Virginia Employment Commission.
The nationwide unemployment rate was 8.5% in August, down from 10.5% in July.
Regionally, Clarke County’s 4.2% jobless rate was the lowest, or sixth in Virginia. Frederick County followed with a 4.4% jobless rate (11th), Shenandoah County at 4.9% (29th), Warren County at 5.5% (49th) and Winchester City at 5.8% (60th).
August’s rates are considerably lower than July’s for the region. Clarke dropped from a July rate of 5.6% while Frederick had a July rate of 5.7%, Shenandoah previously had a rate of 6.2%, Warren had a rate of 7% and Winchester had a rate of 7.5%.
Highland County had the lowest unemployment rate in Virginia in August with a rate of 3.2%. Petersburg had the highest at 15.8%.
Initial, or new, unemployment claims remained low through September, too.
The VEC data showed the number of initial claims filed from mid-March through the Sept.26 filing week totaled 1,167,032, or 28.4%, of pre-pandemic payroll employment.
For the filing week ending Sept. 26, the figure for seasonally unadjusted initial claims in Virginia was 9,377. The latest claims figure was a decrease of 1,205 from the previous week and continued the overall trend of lower claims volumes seen in recent months following April’s peak.
For the most recent filing week, continued claims from previous weeks totaled 173,717, which was a 7.7% decrease from the previous week, but 156,577 higher than the 17,140 continued claims from the same time last year. These claims have declined at a consistent pace since mid-August — around 6.8% a week. The continued claims total is mainly comprised of those recent initial claimants who continue to file for unemployment insurance benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regionally, Clarke County had the lowest number of initial claims filed through September, with three claims reported for the week of Sept. 5, followed by initial claim totals of two, six and nine for the next three weeks, ending the filing week of Sept. 26.
Shenandoah County followed with 38, 27, 20 and 27 initial claims over the same time period, while Warren County had 27, 25, 21 and 30; Frederick County 44, 38, 38 and 38; and Winchester 26, 29, 23 and 30.
Nationwide, for the week ending Sept. 26, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 837,000, a decrease of 36,000 from the previous week’s revised level. The previous week’s level was revised by 3,000 from 870,000 to 873,000.
Data showed most states reported decreases on a seasonally unadjusted basis. Florida’s preliminary weekly change (-9,668) was the largest decrease among states. Others included Texas (-8,353), Georgia (-6,349), New York (-3,222), and Oregon (-2,762). Virginia’s preliminary weekly change (+681) was the seventh largest increase.
