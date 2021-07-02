WINCHESTER — The Northern Shenandoah Valley is rebounding adequately in terms of its unemployment rates, according to a WalletHub study that sought to find which cities’ jobless rates “are bouncing back the most.”
WalletHub compared 180 cities, which included the 150 most populated cities in the U.S. and at least one of the most populated cities in each state.
The study compared May 2021 unemployment rates to those in May 2020, January 2020 and May 2019. Points were then assigned to cities and they were ranked.
For example, Manchester, New Hampshire, scored the best with a 1.6% unemployment rate in May, which had decreased almost 91% in a year. Manchester’s rate also decreased nearly 50% from last January’s rate and nearly 42% from May 2019. Ranking 180th was Hialeah, Florida, with an unemployment rate of 8% as of May, a 335.87% increase from last year.
Virginia Beach was Virginia’s highest-ranking city at No. 30. Its May unemployment rate was 3.9%, down 58.4% from last year but up 38.39% from May 2019 and up 43.7% from January 2020. Virginia Beach is the state’s most populous city and the 39th largest U.S. city with around 450,000 residents, according to its city government page.
While the Northern Shenandoah Valley is nowhere near as populous as the cities in the WalletHub study, results using the same methodology show positive trends.
According to data from the Virginia Employment Commission, Frederick County had the lowest regional unemployment rate in May at 3%, followed by Clarke County at 3.4%, Warren County at 3.5% and Shenandoah County and Winchester at 3.6%.
Using the study’s methodology to compare rates, Warren County had the biggest rebound over the last year, dropping its rate by 59%. In May 2020, Warren County’s unemployment rate was 8.5%. A year later, it was 17.1% higher than just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic in January of 2020.
Winchester followed close behind Warren County with a 58.6% decrease from May 2020 to May 2021. It’s 3.6% unemployment rate this May is 22.2% higher than in January 2020.
Frederick County’s May unemployment decreased 57.1% over a year and was 20% higher than in January 2020. Shenandoah County showed a 54.4% decrease from May 2020 and was 31% higher than in January 2020.
Clarke County, the region’s least populated locality, unemployment decreased 48.5% from May 2020 and was 32.4% higher than in January 2020. Clarke was the only locality to see a decrease in unemployment rates from April to May this year while Frederick, Warren and Winchester slightly increased. Shenandoah stayed the same.
Experts giving their opinions on the WalletHub study agreed that unemployment rates likely won’t return to pre-pandemic rates anytime soon.
“There are too many unknowns to guess when the unemployment rate might return to more ‘normal’ levels,” Christine Moser, professor and associate director of the AEA Summer Training Program for Western Michigan University’s Department of Economics, said in regard to the study. “They may never return to the pre-crisis level, which was historically low. I would say at least a year to get back to something that looks normal, but there are too many things that could happen between now and then.”
Tuvana Rua, Quinnipiac University’s School of Business associate professor of management, noted that it took about 10 years following the 2008 economic crisis to return to “normal” unemployment rates.
Rua noted that data has shown a substantial portion of the working population “will choose to stay at home as long as they can” due to high-risk health issues.
“So if we were to look at all of this data together, it is reasonable to assume that there is a long time for us to get back to pre-crisis levels in terms of unemployment even if we had no new infections and no new deaths and all restrictions were lifted tomorrow,” she said, “which obviously is not the case.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.