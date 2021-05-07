WINCHESTER — Though more than 4,700 Northern Shenandoah Valley residents were unemployed in March, according to the Virginia Employment Commission, the numbers improved from February to March, and the region still remains in the top half of localities in terms of lowest unemployment rates in Virginia.
The fact that local unemployment rates went down or stayed the same in each of the five localities (Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Shenandoah and Warren) is a positive, considering there was a spike in new unemployment claims during March.
Frederick County had the region’s lowest unemployment rate at 3.8% in March, which was the same percentage the county posted in February, ranking fourth in Virginia. Data from the VEC showed the civilian labor force in Frederick County was 48,299, with 46,475 employed and 1,824 unemployed as of the end of March.
Clarke County, which ranked sixth in Virginia, had an unemployment rate of 3.9% in March, lower than February’s rate of 4%. The civilian labor force in Clarke County was 7,247 in March, with 6,966 residents employed, leaving 281 without jobs.
Shenandoah County and Winchester both ranked 39th in Virginia with an unemployment rate of 4.6%, down from 4.8% and 4.7%, respectively.
Shenandoah County had a civilian labor force of 21,997 in March, with 20,979 residents employed and 1,018 unemployed.
Winchester had a civilian labor force of 14,672 in March, with 13,990 residents employed and 682 unemployed.
Warren County ranked 46th with an unemployment rate of 4.7% in March, which was down from 4.9% in February. The county had a civilian labor force of 19,779, with 18,846 employed and 933 unemployed.
VEC data showed that 217,904 Virginia residents were unemployed in March, which led to a jobless rate of 5.1%. That is down from February’s rate of 5.4%. Last March’s rate was 2.8%, but that number vastly went up as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in mid-March of 2020.
The VEC data listed Virginia’s civilian labor force at 4,249,613 in March.
The U.S. unemployment rate was 6.2% at the end of March, down from 6.6% in February. Data showed the country’s civilian labor force at 160,397,000 with 9,905,000 unemployed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.