WINCHESTER — Building relationships is key in any business venture, but those working on international projects say it’s vital to every project they take on.
During a recent Virginia Economic Summit and Forum on World Trade, business people involved with international sales discussed how important building relationships is to their success and how COVID-19 put a damper on that aspect of their day-to-day work.
“COVID really impacted us significantly. We had a number of projects going on around the world. We had trips scheduled, we had plane tickets bought, we had events scheduled, and all of that came to a crashing halt in late February when travel stopped,” David Klain, senior principal and vice president of the Fairfax-based security software company Dynamis, said during the panel discussion on international trade.
Klain said he initially worked to reschedule every meeting he had on his books to the summer months, but some international travel bans still haven’t lifted.
“Nobody thought we’d be sitting here in December and still not traveling,” Klain said.
Klain was not alone in his struggles. The other panelists — which included Tricia Downie, marketing and communications manager for Roanoke-based TMEIC; Darren Honaker, commercial director of industrial systems for TMEIC; and Suzanne Saraya, international sales Mmnager for Charlottesville-based ExploreLearning — said that they’d had similar experiences.
Saraya said it was difficult to connect with customers of ExploreLearning, which focuses on educational-based products across the globe.
“Schools were completely shut down. Some were teaching online, but some shut down because access to technology is not available like it is here in the U.S. And even in the U.S. there are issues,” she said. “Access to laptops, access to devices were not available.”
TMEIC leaders said 2020 was a “year of hurdles,” especially when it came to deploying personnel to handle job duties related to industrial electric and automation systems for industrial plants.
“While technology is amazing, it does not replace the power and importance of meeting face-to-face. A lot of our industrial projects are essential, so they must continue,” Downie said. “We faced a multitude of challenges just being able to deploy personnel.”
International trade provides many businesses in the United States with a substantial amount of income. Virginia alone had $19 million in exported goods over the last year, according to National Foreign Trade Council President Rufus H. Yerxa, who joined the virtual summit.
Yerxa said the U.S. economy is “highly dependent” on both imports and exports, explaining that the U.S. had over $2.2 trillion in goods and services related to international trade in 2019.
“Not only are one in five American jobs either directly or indirectly dependent on global trade but one of every three acres of agriculture are planted for export,” Yerxa said. “Americans depend heavily on foreign investment on our own market and investment abroad to help drive both production of jobs and economic growth and prosperity for both consumers and producers.”
Deals can oftentimes take years to close. And that’s after substantial effort is put in on the ground level, forming and developing relationships.
“There are multiple stakeholders to influence, consultants, original equipment manufacturers and other critical people to a project,” Honaker said. “Once we identify an opportunity, the difficult task of discovering the stakeholders begins. That’s really the hardest part.”
It takes multiple international trips, even if you’re with a smaller company, Klaine added while explaining some smaller companies utilized local partners overseas to fill in the gaps when travel is not an option.
But when some foreign governments shut down during the pandemic, the local partners weren’t able to meet in person and many international deals were left in limbo.
Some deals are able to be done virtually, but others aren’t.
Saraya said ExploreLearning utilized webinars and online marketing prior to the pandemic, but part of her job consists of visiting schools abroad that will be using their products. That hasn’t been an option for most of 2020.
Although international business deals have struggled this year, what’s coming on the horizon of 2021 could mean a vast increase in completed deals.
“With the ability to continue working with our partners and engage with other potential customers, I now have a backlog of meetings to conduct. I’ve got a lot of interested customers that we just need to take it to the next step and close them,” Klaine said. “I think what we had was a strategic pause in contract awards, but no pause in marketing and sales efforts. Those are going to pay fruition in 2021 and 2022.”
