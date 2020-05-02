Republic Services, a waste removal and recycling company, has launched “Committed to Serve,” a $20 million initiative to recognize its front-line employees in the field, their families, and small business customers across the country.
Over the next two months, all of Republic Services’ 28,000 front-line employees will receive a weekly meal, a weekly dinner for employees and their families, and bi-weekly $100 gift cards — $400 per employee — to be spent locally.
All meals will be purchased from local, small businesses to help support Republic Services’ customers and the communities it serves.
In the Frederick County area, Republic Services is providing meals for 31 employees per week. To date, $7,706 has been spent with local restaurants including Jordan Springs Market, Bojangles, Chick-fil-A, Anthony’s Pizza and Italian Touch.
“Small businesses are often hit the hardest during times of uncertainty. The ‘Committed to Serve’ initiative is a gesture of support for both our employees and our local small businesses, many of whom are our customers,” said Sherry Martin, sales manager with Republic Services. “The reaction from small business owners and employees has been pure appreciation. Additionally, our employees feel a sense of pride being able to give back to the local community they serve.”
For more information visit RepublicServices.com/CommittedToServe and join the social conversation by using #CommittedToServe.
