WINCHESTER — Local voter registrars are reminding voters that the Republican primary for the U.S. Senate, previously scheduled for June 9, has been postponed to June 23.
There is no Democratic primary. The Senate seat is currently held by Mark Warner, a Democrat, who has served in the Senate since 2009.
Candidates seeking the Republican nomination include teacher Alissa Baldwin, professor and Army veteran Daniel Gade and Army veteran and intelligence officer Thomas Speciale.
Blaine Dunn, who represents the Red Bud District on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors, suspended his campaign in March, saying “we have no clear way to get on the ballot.” In a March 9 Facebook post, he said that in order to get on the ballot he needed 10,000 valid registered voter signatures by March 26. In early March he said his campaign was significantly short of that goal. He described the situation as “a disappointment and very hard decision.”
“We have appreciated the volunteers and paid staff who helped us get signatures and gave financially to our campaign,” Dunn’s post read. “We believe in being good stewards of money. Therefore, we decided it would not be wise to continue to pay with no guarantee of signatures.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, voters are encouraged to apply online for an absentee voting application. When applying, use Reason Code 2A and no supporting information will be required.
Rich Venskoske, director of elections/general registrar for Frederick County, said in a press release that people could register to vote or request that an absentee ballot be mailed to them by going to www.elections.virginia.gov.
“The state Office of Elections has made this an easy process for the citizenry, with easy to follow instructions,” said Venskoske in the press release.
Important dates to remember:
May 8: In-Person Absentee Voting begins at local registrar offices.
May 18: Last day to register to vote in the June primary.
June 16: Last day to request an absentee ballot.
June 20: Last day to vote Absentee In-Person.
On June 23, polling places will be open for in-person voting from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. This is subjected to change should restrictions and guidance from government officials or other circumstances change.
Winchester residents can find their precinct at: winchesterva.gov/vote/places
Frederick County residents can find their precinct at: fcva.us/departments/office-of-elections-voter-registration/polling-place-information
Clarke County residents can find their precinct at: clarkecounty.gov/government/voter-registration-elections/polling-locations
For more information, voters should contact their respective voter registration office.
The Frederick County Voter Registration Office is at 107 N. Kent St., Suite 102. Phone: 540-665-5660.
The Winchester City Voter Registration Office is at 107 N. East Lane. Phone: 540-545-7910.
The Clarke County Voter Registration Office is at 101 Chalmers Court, Berryville. Phone: 540-955-5168.
