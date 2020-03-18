WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Republican Committee has canceled its March 24 party canvass to select a candidate to be the Shawnee District representative on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors.
The canvass was originally scheduled to be held at the Millwood Station Banquet Hall at 252 Costello Drive, but was canceled after Gov. Ralph Northam on Sunday prohibited groups of 100 people or more from gathering in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Frederick County Republican Committee Chairman Tim Stowe said the committee will announce the new date for the canvass once the risk to voters and poll workers has passed. The committee would like to hold the canvass before the end of June, he said.
The three candidates seeking the GOP nomination are firefighter J. Kermit Gaither, Shenandoah University accountant Elaine Holliday and retired congressional staffer David Stegmaier.
When the canvass is rescheduled, only voters registered in the Shawnee District may vote for the Shawnee supervisor nominee. Those who wish to vote at the canvass must sign a pledge to support the Republican candidates in the Nov. 3 general election.
The Shawnee District seat is temporarily being filled by Republican Gene Fisher. He was appointed by the Board of Supervisors after independent Shannon Trout stepped down in November to move to California.
The person elected on Nov. 3 will serve the remainder of Trout’s four-year term, which expires Dec. 31, 2021. Supervisors are paid $9,000 annually.
Candidates not seeking the Frederick County Republican Committee’s nomination have until Aug. 14 to file paperwork for the special election for the Shawnee District seat.
The Republican committee has also canceled its annual Lincoln-Reagan dinner, which was scheduled for Saturday at the Winchester Country Club. Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was to be the keynote speaker.
Stowe said everyone who purchased a ticket will be refunded their money. He said the committee hopes to reschedule the event in the future and that Spicer said he would be willing to reschedule once “the virus storm passes.”
Stowe will continue to be the committee’s chairman until the end of March, when he will be replaced by Susan Shick.
