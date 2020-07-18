WINCHESTER — Just five months ago, Brandan Thomas stood before 100 people at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Winchester to show them footage from “American Rescue,” a proposed feature-length documentary that would depict the extent of the homelessness crisis in the United States.
For just a few hundred thousand dollars, the executive director of the Winchester Rescue Mission told the crowd, he and the film’s production team could assemble approximately 130 hours of raw footage into an 85-minute movie that could be sold to a streaming or broadcast service like Netflix, Hulu or HBO.
But, as the old Yiddish adage says, “Man plans and God laughs.”
Just weeks after debuting the footage at the Alamo, the world was crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses closed to help stop the spread of the virus, and people started hanging onto their cash to make sure they could financially weather the storm. As a result, donations to nonprofit agencies were reduced to a trickle.
“American Rescue” was no exception. After raising about $15,000 of the approximately $250,000 needed to complete production, donations dried up.
“It went poof because of COVID,” Thomas said on Wednesday. “Everything’s on hold for everybody.”
“American Rescue” hopes to tell the story of last year’s Rescue Ride, an awareness event organized by Thomas that took a band of motorcyclists from in and around Winchester to homeless shelters in 14 American cities. The two-week journey began on Sept. 27 in Winchester and ended on Oct. 10 in Los Angeles.
A documentary film crew tagged along to film the Rescue Ride, hoping to eventually secure enough financial backing to produce a full-length documentary. Producers assembled a four-minute preview to show what the film could be, which Thomas debuted on Feb. 21 at the Alamo Drafthouse.
“Things are still headed in the right direction, but definitely not as fast as we had hoped,” Thomas said.
The slowdown may not be a bad thing. Thomas said the forced hiatus led him and the documentary crew to realize the Rescue Ride only documented homelessness in pre-pandemic America, and the financial and mental health issues that contribute to the crisis have only been worsened by the coronavirus.
“COVID messed everything up,” he said. “It made it much more difficult for everybody.”
Thomas said the production team is now thinking about shooting additional documentary footage when travel and social-distancing restrictions are eased. Those added scenes would blend with the original Rescue Ride footage to make “American Rescue” a more comprehensive portrait of homelessness.
“Rather than rushing to get a product out there, other opportunities have availed themselves so we can really push this issue to the forefront of people’s minds,” Thomas said.
He encouraged anyone who wants to support the documentary’s completion to visit rescue-ride.org, a web site that accepts donations and also features the original four-minute preview of “American Rescue” that premiered in February.
Thomas said he was also eager to stage another cross-country Rescue Ride sometime this year, but that now appears unlikely.
“Part of me thinks it would be great [to have the ride during the pandemic] because it would give us an opportunity to really show these folks who have been on the front lines [helping the nation’s homeless],” Thomas said. “To go out and shine a light on these folks who have been working extra hard in extra-difficult environments would be really cool.”
However, he suspects some people would react negatively to a group of motorcyclists that risks exposing themselves and others to COVID-19 while visiting homeless shelters across the country.
Regardless, Thomas said he’s not giving up hope for another Rescue Ride because Americans need to know, now more than ever, that homelessness is a national crisis that is not going to go away on its own.
“We’re starting to see more and more people in need,” he said.
