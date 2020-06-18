WINCHESTER — Restaurant owners in the Northern Shenandoah Valley navigating their reopening recently received advice on how to do it safely and effectively.
On a Zoom call hosted Wednesday by the Lord Fairfax Small Business Development Center, multiple speakers touched on topics such as protecting the health of employees and patrons, searching for financial resources and staying informed with the current COVID-19 situation.
Dr. Colin Greene, director of the Lord Fairfax Health District, said although the numbers of COVID-19 cases and frequency of deaths continue to decline in the region, there remains a great need to keep operating under strict guidelines.
“It means that what we’re doing is working and we need to continue doing it,” he said. “That’s something to consider as your restaurants and businesses reopen and increase.”
Greene said he’s recently went out and enjoyed indoor dining at multiple places and was happy to see restaurant owners, employees and patrons following guidelines.
“It was really delightful to get a restaurant meal; I’ve missed it very much,” he said. “It was done safely, people were following the appropriate guidelines, and I think that’s something we can continue with rather easily.”
Greene presented a guideline sheet from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention that shows a flowchart for restaurant owners to consider before and during reopening.
The chart asks a series of questions, beginning with making sure employees and guests are protected, especially those at a higher risk of becoming ill. It encouraged owners to promote healthy hygiene practices such as hand washing, wearing masks, intense cleaning, disinfecting and ventilating as well as social distancing.
“I know people hate being told to wear a mask, but it’s really important to stop the germs coming out of your face. There’s a two-day period between when someone becomes contagious and when they know they have something when the symptoms start,” Greene added. “This is a disease of proximity, so the closer you are to a person the more likely you will be able to inhale a big enough dose of the virus to get sick from it. If you’re farther away, you’re less likely to catch it.”
The CDC guidelines also suggested owners and employees put in place procedures to check for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 in their employees, encouraging anyone who is sick to stay home and developing a plan if an employee does get sick. It made suggestions on how to communicate, monitor absences and develop leave policies, as well as being ready to consult with local health authorities if needed.
If those guidelines can’t be put in place and practiced, the CDC recommends not opening.
Overall, Greene said it is imperative to stay informed.
Combining those CDC guidelines with the governor’s orders of 50% capacity has made the reopening process “a little bit cumbersome,” said Eric Terry, director of the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association. But he added that it’s doable and that many restaurants are beginning to see things inch toward getting back to normal.
To help alleviate stress, Terry suggested restaurant owners continue to seek out financial help. He pointed to the new Payroll Protection Program Flexibility Act, which revised the former PPP loan program to mandate companies spend at least 60% of the loan money on payroll rather then the original 75%. If that mandate is met, the debt will be forgiven.
Terry said several localities across the region are using money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to help restaurants with reopening, too.
Some places of business continue struggle with some employees not coming back to work while other come in even when they’re sick since they've been out of work for some time.
“There’s no easy answer” to combating that, Greene said.
“The idea is to encourage people who are sick to stay home,” he added. “If a person is working at a job where they don't get paid unless they show up, there’s a great incentive to come in regardless. And a lot of people have a work ethic to say, ‘Hey, I don’t feel that bad. I can go work.’”
Greene suggested potentially looking at partial pay arrangements, adjusting time off or giving folks more hours when they return to work. He said if a person is confirmed to have COVID-19, they will be out at least 10 days.
Terry said potentially the only solution now for that situation is to furlough the employee and allow them to obtain unemployment benefits while out sick.
“We’ve been really good, I think, about addressing issues that come up at the local level with health departments,” Terry said. “There are a lot of things that can pop up and cause you some heartburn.”
Terry closed his time on the call by encouraging restaurant owners and employees to continue working toward helping guests feel comfortable entering their establishment.
“I do think a lot of our guests aren't comfortable yet going out,” he said. “The more you can make them feel comfortable with reminders, staff walking around cleaning and those sort of things, I think that’s critical.”
Wednesday’s virtual call ended with some advice on creativity.
Patrick Barker, executive director of the Frederick County EDA and a member of the Northern Shenandoah Valley COVID-19 Task Force, said most communities continue to be lax with enforcing parking and allowing for creative ways to use outdoor seating.
Winchester Development Services Director Shawn Hershberger pointed to an example of Winchester shutting down Boscawen Street on the weekends to allow for a “food court” type set up of outdoor seating for multiple restaurants.
He said the key is to do things safely.
“We want to help, but we want to be responsible,” he said. “We don't want to be the cause for community spread of a virus that’s killing people.”
Creativity can go a long way, Terry said.
“Get out of your traditional thinking a little bit,” he said. “Take a different look at your setup.”
More information on navigating a safe reopening can be found at www.openandsafensv.biz.
