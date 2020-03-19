WINCHESTER — Though many restaurants are changing their business models to accommodate more drive-through, carryout or delivery business, they’re trying to stay positive at the same time.
Chains like McDonald’s, Chick-fil-A and Starbucks have begun shutting down inside seating areas across the country amid concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but some local restaurants have been trying to hold out as long as possible to keep business going even though Gov. Ralph Northam has urged Virginia residents to limit gatherings of more than 10 people.
Winchester Mayor David Smith owns two restaurants downtown — Village Square and Water Street Kitchen — and both have been affected differently.
Smith closed down Village Square on Wednesday morning after the governor’s announcement, but he has kept Water Street Kitchen open, primarily operating through Uber Eats and other pick-up services.
“After the governor basically said they were going to start enforcing the no more than 10 people in an establishment, that’s really not worth us being open,” Smith said. “It’s very disheartening that so much different information keeps coming out day to day and they’re basically telling people to not go out.”
Smith said he had to tell most of his staff at Village Square to file for unemployment.
As mayor of the city and a business owner, Smith has had to work double time to keep folks informed.
“All the information coming in, I try to decipher through it and let my staff know to the best of my abilities,” he said. “And I do get phone calls from other businesses asking what they’re going to do.”
Questions remain a common thread throughout the country as business owners and employees don’t know how long they will be with limited work or changing schedules. But one thing is for certain: Businesses are feeling the effects.
“We definitely have seen a decrease in foot traffic due to the virus, early projections from my research suggest we will be down anywhere from 17-45% over the next few weeks. We expect the governor to restrict dine-in service by the end of this week, which will push the percent more toward the 45% projection,” Randall Hamman of Hangouts Grill in Strasburg said Tuesday. “As you could imagine, this puts tremendous pressure on the business, our staff members and their families. Our goal is to keep those numbers as low as possible through promoting our delivery service, which is great. Guest scan orders online via hangoutsgrill.com, which has already seen an uptick of around 50% in the last week or two.”
Being able to keep drive-through service or to offer curbside pick-up as options will help some restaurants cope.
“We encourage everyone to use this service in an effort to keep business flowing. Along with purchasing gift cards, it’s a great way to help local businesses until things get back to normal,” the owners of Woodstock Cafe in Shenandoah County said. “Above all else, our concern is for our staff and guests. We are who we are because of each of you and we are eternally grateful. We will get through this as a team and as a family and be back to serving the community as soon as we possibly can. For now, this is a huge unknown for everyone and we will remain diligent in our communications. As things improve, we will re-evaluate.”
L’Auberge Provencale in White Post is offering its French food as a to-go option.
“We are offering the to-go curbside menu,” said Celeste Borel, co-owner of the boutique country inn with her husband Alain Borel. “We are going to cut everything down ... we have so many options here like the chef’s tasting menu, bar menu, prix-fix menu. [But] we’re going to run through as much product as we can, trim our ordering, [and] make one menu.”
Borel said she thought the dining room could also stay open and still comply with the 10-person limitation set by the governor because L’Auberge has four dining rooms. By staggering reservations and seating guests far apart from one another, social distancing would still be possible, she said.
“We’ll do that until they tell us we can’t,” Borel said Wednesday.
Others, like Piccadilly’s Public House and Restaurant in Winchester, didn’t want to chance things.
Piccadilly’s, in a Facebook post, said it was shutting down shop until further notice “following the guidance of the White House” and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We cannot in good conscience expose our guests, friends and employees to any potential outbreak,” the post said. “We have decided the risk is too great, especially with such a busy holiday (St. Patrick’s Day on Tuesday). We hope everyone understands our position and we look forward to seeing you all back soon!”
It’s inevitable, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said Monday, that most businesses will see a drop in revenue. But keeping spirits up doesn’t cost a dime.
Some local restaurants are getting creative with social media to promote their business in different ways.
Sexi Mexi Burrito Bar in Winchester, for example, was advertising its margarita kit Monday.
“Well, we are just taking it one day at a time. It’s very important to us to be safe and somehow manage to continue to keep our staff employed. If we can’t generate revenue then we can’t pay them to be here,” the company said via Facebook messenger Tuesday. “So, with the help of some really great folks at Web Strategies and Wincfood, we’ve been doing some serious social media marketing to try and keep our takeout and delivery business at a level that can sustain us through this.”
Hangouts had a deal running Tuesday offering a free roll of toilet paper with every delivery order. Toilet paper has been a hot commodity during the pandemic.
Hamman said Hangouts wanted to something “odd, humorous and helpful all at the same time.”
For more information on your local restaurants’ change in services, visit their Facebook page or call them directly.
Jenny Baker contributed to this story.
