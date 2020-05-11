MIDDLETOWN — For 66 years, the folks at Richard’s Fruit Market in Frederick County have prided themselves on staying true to the business’s core values — good customer service, providing an “old-fashioned” feel and being honest about where their food products come from.
“We do it all ourselves with a small staff. It’s hard work, but we’re committed from the seed to the sale,” Eddie Richard said recently. “All of our gardens are planted from seed, all the vegetables, all the flowers. Same with the animals — we’re committed through the whole process.”
Richard and his daughter, Kayla Richard Lawrence, own the market and farm at 6410 Middle Road, and the family business has been going strong since 1953.
Thankful for their loyal customers, the pair said the community has always been part of the family. The process of growing produce as well as cattle goes hand-in-hand with their seed-to-sale commitment.
“It’s rewarding to see your customers happy, seeing product growing, seeing the cattle healthy,” Lawrence said. “It’s a lot of hard work, and you don’t do it for the money. You do it because you love it. This is life’s work.”
This year, the market has opened much earlier than usual to help serve customers amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The market is currently open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and by appointment.
“Generally, we’ve never opened this early before — our season starts when the peaches come in,” Lawrence said. “We’ve had such a high demand for product and a lot of requests to get vegetables in because people want to make this their one-stop shop instead of going to the grocery stores.”
In the midst of the pandemic, Lawrence and Richard said they’ve been following the health and safety guidelines set forth to help customers stay safe and comfortable when coming to the market.
Along the same lines, they’ve been focused on providing as many product options as possible for customers.
“We’re committed to not lessening the quality of our products,” Richard said. “When you’re pushed like this, your quality tends to not be consistent. We can’t always control quantity, but we can control quality.”
“This is an open-air market so we have the advantage that there’s no doors to touch and things like that, besides what product you’re taking,” Lawrence added. “A lot of people are coming here for meat — we raise our own beef and we started buying chicken, pork and seafood. Our main focus has been stuff people are taking home to cook.”
Lawrence said the market is offering Community Supported Agriculture boxes as well as vegetable boxes, beginning the third Saturday in May through July. More information can be found on the market’s website at richardsfruitmarket.com.
“We’ve expanded our product line drastically in the last month to accommodate people’s needs, but how we’ve operated hasn’t really changed,” Richard said. “We’ve done curbside pick up before, things like that before. We’re just open way earlier.”
In addition to meats and produce, the market offers other local items such as candles, nuts, syrup, wine and more. Local cheese will be available soon.
And local is key to Richard’s Fruit Market.
“We’ve never done things because it’s trendy, like saying green, organic or saying something is local when it’s not,” Richard said. “You’re more challenged now because there’s more farm-to-table stuff, but where is all this stuff coming from? We encourage people to ask where their food comes from. If the public doesn’t ask the right questions, they won’t get the right answers.”
And if something in the market isn’t local — which the pair defined as being from within the local community — they’ll tell you.
“Not every product can be local,” Richard said. “Every farmer can’t grow everything.”
At the end of the day, the family-owned market will continue to rely on its roots, the owners said. And, with that, they said the future remains hopeful for them — thanks to those core values and, most importantly, their customers.
“The Richards say thank you for your support for 66 years of us being able to do what we do,” Richard said. “We’re so appreciative, and we don’t take that for granted at all — ever.”
