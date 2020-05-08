WINCHESTER — The current spike in coronavirus cases locally and around Virginia may not be the last one, according to a local hospital official.
“The single most important factor in determining the rate of spread and the peak of new cases is the community adherence to the physical (social) distancing,” Dr. Iyad Sabbagh, Valley Health System chief physician executive and senior vice president, said in an email on Wednesday. “While the state is passing through the peak now, we remain watchful of the potential increase in COVID-19 illness in the fall as other viral illnesses that cause cough (such as cold and flu) will start to rise.”
Sabbagh said in a followup email on Thursday that Valley Health — a six-hospital system the includes Winchester Medical Center — is relying on several models to predict the future caseload. The projections come from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Virginia and the University of Washington.
Their estimates vary. The MIT model predicts about 2,500 deaths in Virginia by mid-June while the Institute for Health Metrics at the University of Washington is more conservative. It predicts about 1,200 deaths by early August.
Through Wednesday, 769 people have died statewide, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That includes 15 people in the Lord Fairfax Health District. The district encompasses Winchester as well as Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties.
Eleven of the 15 area deaths are in Page County, where an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Skyview Rehab and Nursing home was announced on April 26. The district has 634 people diagnosed with the virus, 54 of whom are hospitalized.
Sabbagh said about 20 COVID-19 patients are being treated at the 495-bed Winchester Medical Center. “We continue to remind the community to help keep this number low by vigilantly washing hands, maintaining physical distancing, and staying home if experiencing cough, fever, chills and body aches,” he said.
Statewide, about 1,600 people are hospitalized with the virus and nearly 4,700 beds are available, according to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association. Just 20% of the state’s 2,900 ventilators are in use.
Because of the failure of the the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide necessary personal protective equipment to states, many hospitals were running short in March and last month. In early April, Winchester Medical Center had two weeks worth of equipment such as gloves, gowns and surgical masks.
Sabbagh wouldn’t give inventory specifics on Thursday, but said the numbers change daily. He said there are shortages of certain sizes of N95 masks. “The safety of our caregivers and patients remains our utmost concern and we are focused each day on assuring a reliable supply of PPE,” he said.
Julian Walker, association vice president, said state hospitals were able to stockpile supplies during a five-week state suspension on elective surgeries that was lifted Friday. Walker said hospitals are primarily relying on private vendors and public donations.
Walker said the need for supplies could increase when more businesses re-open and stay-at-home orders end. “Right now, things appear to be trending on a positive trajectory, but we’re going to continue to be vigilant, monitor all these things and adjust accordingly,” he said.
Besides costing lives, the pandemic has also cost hospitals money due to the suspension on elective surgeries. While total operating revenue was up 2.7% for the first quarter compared to last year for Valley Health, it was down 2.3% for WMC, according to Pete Gallagher, Valley Health chief financial officer. He said the hospital is continuing to lose money.
To save money, all of the approximately 2,000 Valley Health employees are taking 10% of their biweekly schedules off through accrued paid time off. The move, which began this week, is expected to save $3.9 million by July 25, according to Elizabeth Savage, Valley Health chief human resources officer and senior vice president.
She said in an email that it was due to a “significant drop in revenue” related to the suspension on elective surgeries. “While there is much work being done to prepare and care for COVID-19 patients, there is lower demand for many of Valley Health’s other services,” Savage said.
In 2018, Valley Health had $891 million in revenue and $899 million in expenses. The previous year it had $871 million in revenue and $840 million in expenses.
(1) comment
Exactly why the "Flatten the curve" movement was started, and it was foiled by the "if I get it, I get it" freedumb crowd.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.