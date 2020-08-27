WINCHESTER — Nearly six months after the COVID-19 pandemic forced Winchester officials to close Rouss City Hall to the public, the building’s doors are ready to open again.
Interim City Manager Mary Beth Price announced on Tuesday night that all city government buildings — including the Creamery Building on South Kent Street, the Department of Social Services on Baker Street and the War Memorial Building in Jim Barnett Park — are scheduled to reopen on Sept. 8, the day after Labor Day.
“We do ask everyone to wear a mask and social distance, and continue doing business by telephone or online [when possible],” Price said.
As part of the reopening, the Sept. 8 meeting and work session of City Council will be the panel’s first face-to-face meeting since March 17, when Price declared a state of emergency in Winchester due to the pandemic. Council will convene in the War Memorial Building rather than Rouss City Hall because the facility has a larger meeting room where participants can spread out farther.
People who cannot attend next month’s council meeting in person will be able to view the proceedings live on the city’s website, or watch the session the next day on Comcast cable channel 6 in Winchester.
To a large degree, Price’s six-month tenure as interim city manager has been defined by the COVID-19 pandemic. She declared a state of emergency one day after taking office on March 16 and is reopening city facilities about two weeks before turning over the reins to Winchester’s new city manager, Daniel C. “Dan” Hoffman, who was formally hired by City Council on Tuesday and is scheduled to start work on Sept. 26.
