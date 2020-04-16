WINCHESTER — The coronavirus pandemic forced the local Salvation Army to close its thrift store two weeks ago, and officials are uncertain if it will reopen.
“It looks difficult,” Winchester Salvation Army Capt. Kelly Durant said about the future of the Salvation Army Family Store at 320 Weems Lane.
The store was closed to adhere to social distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus. Its closure has meant a significant loss of revenue. Money generated from the store — about $800,000 annually — helps support the Salvation Army’s shelter at 300 Fort Collier Road.
“We need all of the help we can get,” Durant said.
Before the pandemic, the Salvation Army had 29 employees between its shelter and store, but the loss of revenue has resulted in 16 workers being laid off.
Durant said the nonprofit organization is now seeking donations of money and food to continue its mission.
The economic fallout from the pandemic, with many people losing their jobs, has increased demand for the Salvation Army’s services. So has the temporary closure of other organizations that help those in need, such as the Congregational Community Action Project (CCAP).
According to Durant, the number of people seeking assistance from the Salvation Army’s food pantry has gone from 10 requests per day for a box of food to 50-75 requests, Durant said. The pantry is open from 1-4 p.m. weekdays.
In response to the demand, the Salvation Army is offering a drive-through from 4-6 p.m. on Mondays to provide boxes of household supplies to people who have been financially impacted by the coronavirus.
“[On Monday] we did a ‘drive by’ distribution and loaded up close to 360 cars with 50 pounds of items in each one,” Durant said. “We have been thankful to CCAP, who has been willing to share their donated items, and we have, box by box, with a dozen volunteers daily, gotten out about 30 pallets worth of household items and food the past two weeks. We did a similar operation last week, and we will do one each week.”
The Salvation Army is also distributing lunches in low-income neighborhoods.
“We first began with 100 daily and now we are doing 200 daily in four different neighborhoods,” Durant said. “We must thank Anthony’s Pizza and Domino’s Pizza for their pizzas, pasta, and sandwiches. These meals are served mostly to the homeless and the children.”
A $2,500 grant from the United Way is helping purchase water and supplies to distribute to those in need.
And while the Salvation Army’s shelter has 48 beds, four people instead of six are being placed in a room as a result of social distancing guidelines. According to Durant, the shelter is at capacity, except for one room that’s available for a family of four.
“We owe great gratitude to our staff in the shelter, as they have stepped up to the plate,” Durant said. “We are doing about five times more work than what we would normally do with fewer staff and hours, but as always God is giving everyone the strength and wisdom to do it.”
For more information about the local Salvation Army, visit virginiasalvationarmy.org/winchestervacorps or call 540-662-4777.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.