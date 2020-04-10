"Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it."
— George Santayana, 1905
WINCHESTER — This is the year of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, but it's not the first time Winchester has been plagued by a deadly disease.
In 1918, the Spanish flu emerged during the waning days of World War I to infect an estimated 500 million people — one quarter of the entire world's population.
Surprisingly, the disease rarely warranted banner headlines in America's newspapers, including The Winchester Star. Instead, the country was focused more on the end of WWI and the rise of Prohibition.
Another reason for the lack of newspaper coverage was uncertainty about the full extent of the epidemic. Medical technology had not yet advanced enough to make it clear when someone had Spanish flu instead of a more standard variety of influenza.
Most types of flu can lead to pneumonia — an often fatal affliction in the early 20th century — and from October 1918 though March 1919, the Winchester Evening Star, which The Winchester Star was called back then, printed near-daily reports of local residents dying of either pneumonia or influenza. However, very few of those reports referenced the Spanish flu.
To this day, no one can say for sure how many influenza or pneumonia deaths were a result of the Spanish flu. The number of worldwide deaths attributed to the virus ranges from 17 million to 100 million.
In Virginia, which battled the Spanish flu from September 1918 through June 1919, data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the state Bureau of Vital Statistics (which is now part of the Virginia Department of Health) reported that anywhere from 5,999 to 17,064 people in the commonwealth died from influenza or pneumonia. However, there are no clear statistics on how many of those deaths were caused by Spanish flu.
The worst of the Spanish flu in the Northern Shenandoah Valley hit between September 1918 and January 1919. According to information from the State Board of Health, the following number of deaths were attributed to pneumonia or influenza during the entirety of 1918:
- Winchester — 54 out of 175 total deaths
- Frederick County — 42 out of 150 total deaths
- Clarke County — 41 out of 135 total deaths
- Shenandoah County — 107 out of 351 total deaths
- Warren County — 37 out of 145 total deaths
Today, the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, just like the Spanish flu, has impacted the entire world.
Thanks to a century's worth of medical advancements, there is no longer a need to speculate about whether someone has COVID-19. A test can make that determination.
Testing, coupled with the advantages of instant online, satellite and telephone communications, has given today's society real-time information on the spread of COVID-19. According to the World Health Organization, a total of 1,436,198 cases had been confirmed in 212 countries, areas and territories as of Wednesday evening. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 395,011 of those cases were in the United States.
So far, the virus has claimed 85,522 lives worldwide, including 12,754 in the U.S.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 4,042 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth, as well as 109 virus-related deaths.
The coronavirus, which originated late last year in China, made its way to the Northern Shenandoah Valley in mid-March. As of Thursday, five deaths have been reported in Virginia's northwest region, and the state Health Department had confirmed the following number of cases:
- Winchester — 16
- Frederick County — 54
- Clarke County — 3
- Shenandoah County — 15
- Warren County — 9
While these numbers pale in comparison to the Spanish flu cases of 1918 and '19, it appears the worst of COVID-19 in Virginia is yet to come. The University of Washington reported this week the number of coronavirus cases in the commonwealth is expected to peak on April 20, and the number of deaths could climb as high as 2,326.
Since COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus for which people have no natural immunities, doctors have said social distancing is the only way to stop its spread. That echoes the recommendations made by physicians during the Spanish flu epidemic a century ago.
The following is an Oct. 5, 1918, article from the Winchester Evening Star titled, "Ways to Prevent the Spanish Flu":
There is no need for people to get unduly alarmed or excited about Spanish influenza, but if they will be cautious and use common sense in treating colds at the outset, much sickness can be avoided.
Advice offered by the State Board of Health for the prevention of influenza is this:
- Keep away from crowds.
- Avoid people who are coughing or sneezing.
- Don’t put into your mouth fingers, pencils or other things that don’t belong there.
- Don’t use cup used by others without thoroughly washing it.
- Avoid getting hungry, tired or cold.
- Sleep and work in rooms filled with fresh air, but keep the body warm.
- Eat plenty of simple, nourishing food and avoid alcoholic drinks.
- When you cough or sneeze, cover your nose or mouth with a handkerchief, or turn your face to the floor.
- Wash your hands before eating.
- If you get influenza, go immediately to bed and stay there for several days in order to ward off pneumonia.
Those recommendations were not enough to keep the community safe. Just two days later, the front page reported the Spanish flu-related death of a U.S. Army soldier who had come to Frederick County to help with the apple harvest.
Tomorrow in The Star: Reporting on a pandemic, then versus now.
(2) comments
It's the chinese flu.
Good try, kid.
It is not the Chinese flu. The flu is not a coronavirus. And calling it Chinese because anecdotally it was first observed in China is specious at best.
I guess it is easy to be so wrong when you hide in anonymity, huh?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.