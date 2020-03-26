WINCHESTER — The Small Business Administration system experienced some issues Tuesday, and the SBA is recommending some options to help with those issues.
Christine Kriz, Director of the Lord Fairfax Small Business Development Center, said people should use Internet Explorer or Edge as their web browser when trying to apply for assistance instead of Google Chrome.
The SBA is also recommending people try applying between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., when less people may be on the system.
The LFSBDC team is available to help people apply and functions as part of the Economic Development teams for Winchester and Frederick, Clarke and Shenandoah counties. Its website is https://lfsbdc.org/has-your-business-been-impacted-by-covid-19/ .
Kriz also shared some frequently asked questions that people have been asking about the SBA Disaster Loan funding:
Q: Will all COVID-19 EIDL loans will be on a 30-year term?
A: All loans are 30 Years.
Q: Will all COVID-19 EIDL loans will be 12 months no interest and no payments?
A: 1-year payment deferment but interest starts accruing at disbursement
Q: Will loan amounts be for six months of operating expenses?
A: Yes. Loans will be based on 6 months of operating expenses.
Q: Approval will be based on credit score, not cash flow analysis. Do we know what the credit score range is?
A: Partly correct, the business must demonstrate the long term ability to repay the loan. No answer on credit score due to individual circumstances, there may be justification for low scores due to the COVID-19 impact.
Q: Will EIDL loans be forgiven in the future?
A: Presently, the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplement Appropriations Act that was recently signed by the President, does not authorize loan forgiveness so borrowers should expect to repay EIDL loans
Q: If we are an ESOP-owned company do we have to submit personal information for all owners?
A: Only 20% owners must submit tax returns in an ESOP or privately held company
Q: How long do I (as a business owner) have to decide whether or not I want to take the loan?
A: Please apply as soon as possible.
Q: Can a timeshare be used as collateral?
A: A timeshare cannot be used as collateral. Only personal residences (1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th or 5th trusts)
Q: Is there a penalty for paying off the loan early?
A: There is no prepayment penalty.
Q: Are loans assumable later?
A: No loans are assumable.
Q: Can the loan be used like a line of credit or do I have to take the entire loan upon approval? If yes, is interest calculated on the whole loan amount or just the amount I use?
A: It is a term loan for 30 years at 3.75% with a 1-year deferment. Interest is accruing for that year. A line of credit is not available.
Q: If approved can I accept the loan and defer the cash dispersment?
A: If you accept the loan you must take it. However, you do not have to take the whole amount approved however it is recommended that the business owner take the whole amount as to not have to apply again later.
