WINCHESTER — With nonessential businesses in Virginia slated to remain closed until May 8, business owners are being encouraged to be introspective in the decision to move forward.
Christine Kriz, the director of the Lord Fairfax Small Business Development Center, hopped on Facebook Live Wednesday evening to offer some tips and advice to business owners considering re-opening.
First, Kriz advised business owners should consider asking themselves if they could re-open without significant changes. She said some customers might be used to the way businesses are operating now and like that better.
“Do they prefer that? Now is a great time to be reaching out and asking your customers, ‘When we re-open, what is your preferred style of ordering?’” Kriz said.
With that, she spoke about addressing if businesses will need waiting areas and if they will need to provide an e-commerce site for their business and if they can afford it.
“You just need to think about, are there significant changes that I may need to make to re-open effectively based on what my customers need and want and based on regulations?” Kriz said.
Kriz also advised businesses to get their suppliers and resources in order to make sure supplies to produce or distribute services or products will be readily available.
Staffing issues will also come to the forefront as businesses consider opening their doors, too, Kriz said.
“You may be able to operate with a reduced staff and you may not. A thing to consider, if you’re a restaurant, you may have to operate at a reduced capacity. So which staff will you hire back?” she said. “The other question is if you re-open May 8, the people you employed prior to the COVID virus, are they willing and able to come back? If they live with someone in a dangerous category, they may not be willing to come back due to health reasons.”
Kriz added that official guidelines haven’t been released from Virginia yet, but businesses should be diligent in staying connected with their professional organizations to work toward being safe and responsible.
Finally, Kriz encouraged businesses to run financial projections for cash flow and sales for best-case and worst-case scenarios when it comes to re-opening.
“On May 8, there may be people dying to get out and get your product or serivce, that’s a best-case scenario. The worst case scenario is that there are (those who) still shelter-in-place and you open your doors and people aren’t coming in,” she said. “You need to look at are your costs to produce your services going to increase because of the way we currently have to operate in this environment and is it worth it and is your return on investment and your break-even enough that you should financially re-open.”
Kriz said the SBDC website has some assumed guidelines as well as helpful checklists for financial projections and other helpful business tips.
She ended her chat with a word of encouragement.
“If you’re out there and you’re watching and your a small business owner, know you’re not in this alone and we’re here to help you. We know this is a hard time, probably harder than anything you’ve every experienced,” she said. “I’d also just like to encourage you as a small business owner, it is tough and I know how hard you guys work and how many obstacles you guys have had to overcome before this. I have faith that together we can work through this and come together as a community and as a team and move forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.