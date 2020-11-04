MIDDLETOWN — Running a small business was tough enough before COVID-19 came along. Now, many mom-and-pop operations are fighting harder than ever to stay in existence.
The Lord Fairfax Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is offering a free program that could help those businesses stay above water even as the pandemic threatens to drown them in debt.
The center is offering free marketing and financial guidance, a one-year subscription to QuickBooks accounting software and the creation of an e-commerce website so small business owners can sell their products and services online.
What’s the catch? Christine Kriz, director of the SBDC on the campus of Lord Fairfax Community College, said there is none.
“We don’t have thousands of dollars for each participant, but we have enough that we will get them over a hurdle to reach the next level,” Kriz said on Monday.
A state grant from the Virginia Initiative for Growth and Opportunity — commonly known as GO Virginia — is funding the initiative, which is being offered by the Lord Fairfax SBDC in Middletown and the Shenandoah Valley SBDC in Harrisonburg. Small businesses in Winchester, Harrisonburg, Waynesboro and the counties of Frederick, Clarke, Shenandoah, Rockingham, Augusta and Rockbridge are eligible to participate.
The GO Virginia grant funded the creation of a Small Business Resiliency Team (SBRT) program, which Kriz said is nothing like her office has ever offered before.
The SBRT is divided into three categories: marketing, financial and e-commerce. Kriz said the development centers in Middletown and Harrisonburg are partnering with experts to offer individualized, one-on-one instruction and guidance that can be utilized by small business owners who otherwise could not afford such services.
“For example, if somebody needs an online store, we can tell them all about Google [search result] rankings, how to set up an online store ... and then we can pay somebody to actually set up that online store for them,” Kriz said. “If the pandemic gets worse in December and we have to shut down [brick-and-mortar businesses] again, they’ll be ready.”
Small business owners who can’t afford professional bookkeeping services can benefit from the financial arm of the SBRT program. Kriz said a professional will be brought in to implement QuickBooks for business owners and teach them how to use it, and the Lord Fairfax SBDC will cover the cost of the software’s subscription for the first year.
And if a program participant needs a website to promote his or her business, Kriz said the marketing component of the SBRT will create a basic site that can later be enhanced and expanded by the business owner.
“We’re really trying to help the economy in two ways,” Kriz said, explaining that program participants will gain the tools and knowledge required to succeed in a COVID-19 economy while small business owners who shares their expertise in marketing, finances and e-commerce will be paid for their services by the GO Virginia grant.
The grant is large enough to serve a total of 60 small business owners in the program’s service area. If the money runs out before the funds expire in August, Kriz said the development centers in Middletown and Harrisonburg will seek a second GO Virginia grant to serve more participants throughout the Shenandoah Valley.
“I’m very proud of the work that we do and the consulting we provide, but I’m a fixer and I’ve always wanted to help [small business owners] even more,” Kriz said. “This gives us a way to do that and help the economy as well.”
To register or learn more about the SBRT program, visit the Lord Fairfax Small Business Development Center online at lfsbdc.org.
