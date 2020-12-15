WINCHESTER — Although the weather forecast is calling for the first snowstorm of the season on Wednesday, area students probably shouldn’t anticipate a “snow day” from school.
While no specific announcements had been made as of Monday afternoon regarding Wednesday’s classes, some form of online instruction will likely continue during inclement weather for the foreseeable future.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, wintry weather often resulted in a coveted “snow day” for students because road conditions were deemed too treacherous for them to travel to school. But with the pandemic forcing area school divisions to adopt online platforms so students can learn from home, instruction can continue during a winter storm, even when the snow is piling up outside.
Last Friday, Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum sent a letter to families outlining the division’s plan for inclement weather days. He said online learning through Google Meets and Canvas digital platforms will continue on snow days to minimize adding more school days to the calendar in June. But live video instruction will be limited so families can enjoy time with their children on snow days.
“While we seize the opportunity to continue instruction on these days, we also want to embrace the nostalgia of a traditional snow day to partake in the joys of winter play,” Van Heukelum said in his letter.
Clarke County Public Schools Superintendent Chuck Bishop said in a Monday email to The Star that students will be provided asynchronous online learning activities on inclement weather days, with instructional materials provided through Google Classroom or through hard copies provided by staff. There will be no live online instruction.
“With the internet challenges that exist for both staff and students, a fully virtual environment is not possible,” Bishop said. “We have discussed teachers coming to the building to access the internet for virtual teaching, but did not want to put staff on the road if conditions are not safe.”
In August, Bishop said the new online learning platforms that school divisions were implementing as a result of the pandemic could render snow days obsolete moving forward.
According to Frederick County Public Schools’ website, if inclement weather forces schools to open late or close, all students — those currently attending in-person classes on a modified basis (hybrid) or those enrolled in online instruction (distance learning) — will be expected to participate in online experiences or online classes offered on designated days. If schools are closed due to snow or other emergency weather conditions, required online instruction will begin at 10 a.m. for both hybrid and distance learning students.
FCPS notes that requiring students to participate in online learning on inclement weather days is necessary to prevent the division from extending the school year or altering the 2020-21 school calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.