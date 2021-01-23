WINCHESTER — From taking the temperature of every student before they enter the school building to contact tracing, the day-to-day responsibilities of school nurses have changed dramatically amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
School nurses help ensure that COVID-19 mitigation strategies are maintained, including requirements that students and staff properly wear face masks, socially distance, frequently wash their hands and continuously clean and sanitize spaces. Their efforts are helping keep area school divisions open for in-person instruction, which is currently offered on a reduced basis in Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County.
It’s not always easy to enforce these measures, particularly among younger students, said Robin Cather, clinical nurse coordinator for Clarke County Public Schools.
“I think the social distancing part has been the hardest on not necessarily the staff, but the students,” Cather said. “At elementary, we have several students that love to hug you, and that’s been very hard.”
The pandemic has forced schools to expand the number of clinics in a building so there is at least one room to isolate students exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms and another room for students who need other medical attention, such as taking their medication or insulin during the school day.
At Boyce Elementary School in Clarke County, a conference room has been converted into an isolation clinic. Frederick Douglass Elementary School in Winchester has converted one large room into three smaller clinics.
Upon entering the isolation clinic at Boyce Elementary, school nurses must wear extra Personal Protective Equipment, such as a face shield on top of a mask and a medical isolation gown. Once a student leaves, the room’s surfaces and air are disinfected using a spray.
Before the pandemic, school nurses described their daily duties as administering basic first aid, distributing medication, diabetic care, as well as sometimes helping families that are in need or in crisis. They never imagined their role would expand to the level it has amid the pandemic.
“It’s an eye-opening experience for sure,” Cather said. “You really have to step up your game.”
v v v
Frederick County Public Schools has 21 school nurses among its 19 schools, including a lead nurse coordinator. Winchester Public Schools has seven nurses among its seven schools, while Clarke County Public Schools has nine nurses, including Cather, among its four schools.
Monitoring the health status of an entire student body requires more communication among parents, teachers and nurses, Cather said. There’s also a stronger relationship between school nurses and the local and state health departments.
“We’re the frontline,” Cather said. “Just like hospital workers, we’re doing the same type of work, just at a community and more public health level.”
School nurses work closely with local health departments to communicate about immunizations, contact trace cases and COVID-19 outbreaks in schools and the community, said Pamela Unhoch, coordinator of school health services for Frederick County Public Schools.
Unhoch said the pandemic has improved the relationship between schools and local health departments. It also has improved connections between nurses and families, she said, with school nurses able to connect them to community resources now more than ever.
The Virginia Department of Education and the Virginia Department of Health recognized Unhoch with the “School Nurse Standout Award” in December for her tireless efforts communicating with the state agencies on behalf of FCPS.
“I’m very honored,” she said.
As COVID-19 cases climb locally and nationally, Unhoch said school nurses continue to educate students, staff and families about health safety measures to help prevent the spread of the virus and keep schools doors open.
“I take pride in the work that I do to help educate people and be able to keep our schools functioning,” Unhoch said.
v v v
As of Dec. 14, a third of the 132 school divisions in Virginia were teaching students completely or partially in-person, according to the Virginia Department of Education. This includes the three local school divisions.
While area schools work to remain open for in-person learning on a reduced basis, there’s some pressure to close them as COVID cases rise.
Earlier this month, Virginia Education Association President James J. Fedderman called for all public schools in the state that are sopen for in-person learning to switch to 100% virtual classes until staff members have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
But there have been no outbreaks in any of the three local school divisions since they reopened to students in September. In fact, Lord Fairfax Health District Director Dr. Colin Greene has called schools a “fortress” against COVID-19 spread.
“The school is almost like a fortress against COVID, but it’s just being attacked from all sides. There’s so much disease in the community, people keep getting exposed,” Greene previously told The Star.
Frederick Douglass Elementary School Nurse Martha Gay Joyner agrees with Greene. “I think our schools are as safe as they possibly can be for our kids,” but added that “there are weaknesses in any fortress,” she said.
As the only nurse at her school, Joyner said she feels a little overwhelmed at times. But it’s not just school nurses feeling that way, she added, it’s also teachers and administrators.
Joyner said it can be difficult juggling COVID-19 contact tracing at her school and handling students in the clinic, but she’s making it work.
Contact tracing involves letting people know that they may have exposed to COVID-19 and what they need to do next, such as self-isolate. Joyner said it can take a few minutes of her day or several hours. Recently, Joyner had to track a situation involving a family party held outside of the school that involved about a dozen children.
“It just kept expanding,” she said.
But school nurses are hopeful as they begin to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations.
“Boy, does it feel good,” Joyner said. “At least it’s something we can do for the effort of being safer for everybody, for ourselves and students.”
