WINCHESTER — Even though the coronavirus has closed schools in Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County, some students and their families returned on Wednesday, but not to go to class.
They stopped by for a few minutes to pick up a free meal or a package of meals. In the wake of the closure, school divisions are trying to help feed students who rely on school meals to meet their nutritional needs through the federal free and reduced-price lunch program.
Guillermina Cruz, of Winchester, who has two children enrolled in Winchester Public Schools, picked up two bags of meals on Wednesday at Frederick Douglass Elementary School. She said her employer has sent home all of its workers because of the virus. Cruz said she doesn’t receive paid leave for the temporary dismissal, and she’s worried how long she will be out of work and how she will support her family.
On Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam ordered all Virginia schools to close Monday through March 27 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Winchester and Clarke schools began distributing free meals on Wednesday to children 18 years old and younger. Frederick County Public Schools will begin distributing free meals at over 20 locations starting Friday. Children do not need to be enrolled or qualify for free or reduced-price lunch to receive a free meal.
Winchester Public Schools is providing one lunch and one breakfast per child, and the division will continue to do so Monday through Friday at 13 different locations throughout the city from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Clarke County Public Schools provided five breakfasts and five lunches on Wednesday and will do so again on Monday at Clarke County High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
On Winchester’s first day of meal distribution, about 30 Winchester food service employees packaged a total of 2,400 breakfasts and lunches, meaning the division was prepared to hand out 1,200 bags with two meals each, said Becky Miller, cafeteria manager at Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School.
Asked what was on her mind as she prepared the meals, Miller said, “Just feed the kids,” adding, “It’s a little bit crazy.”
Winchester Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said about 1,600 of the 2,400 meals were distributed on Wednesday. He said he considered the first day a success. Leftovers will be distributed today.
“I could not be more proud of our team today,” he said. “I saw smiles and high spirits as our food service employees and bus drivers and administrators displayed the team spirit that makes the Winchester Public Schools so unique.”
In Clarke County, 86 bags containing 10 meals each, a total of 860 meals, were distributed. Four Clarke County Public Schools food services staff prepared about 2,000 meals for 200 children over the course of two days, said Nickole Kinsey, Sodexo food services general manager for Clarke schools. With the remaining 100-plus meal bags, the division plans to reach out to families who qualify for free or reduced-price meals over email and deliver the food to them today.
To find the 13 locations for meal pickup in Winchester Monday through Friday, visit https://bit.ly/2QrLGl7.
To find the 20 locations for meal pickup in Frederick County starting Friday, visit https://bit.ly/2Wq0OmQ.
