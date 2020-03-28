WINCHESTER — Local school divisions are distributing thousands of free meals each week to students, and Frederick and Clarke school divisions have more than doubled the number of meals they have handed out since the services began last week.
With schools closed for the remainder of the academic year as ordered by Gov. Ralph Northam to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the school systems in Frederick, Winchester and Clarke have been giving students free breakfasts and lunches. During the school year, some students rely on a federal program to provide free or reduced meals to meet their nutritional needs.
Any child 18 or younger can get a free meal from any of the three divisions. They don’t have to be enrolled in the school nor do they have to be on free or reduced lunch. At least one child must be present to pick up food.
On its first day of meal distribution on March 20, Frederick County gave out 1,344 meals. On Friday, one week later, the division distributed 3,154 meals, said Steve Edwards, the division’s coordinator of policy and communications.
The Clarke County school division distributed 860 meals to students on its first day, March 18. This week, Clarke distributed a total of 2,430 meals, which includes deliveries to families who qualify for free and reduced lunch, said Nickole Kinsey, Sodexo food services general manager for Clarke schools.
Winchester schools has been distributing about 1,200 meals per day, said Winchester Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum on Friday. About 1,600 meals were distributed the first day Winchester began the service on March 18.
Winchester
Winchester schools has been distributing breakfast and lunch meals every weekday at 12 different locations from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. However, to better follow the state’s mandate to limit gatherings to no more than 10 people, WPS will begin distributing meals only on Tuesdays and Fridays. The schedule change begins Tuesday.
On Tuesdays, a student can receive six meals at a time from Winchester and on Fridays they can receive four more meals.
Meals are being handed out at:
• John Handley High School
• Daniel Morgan Middle School
• Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School
• Quarles Elementary School
• Frederick Douglass Elementary School
• John Kerr Elementary School
• Park Place
• Northside Lanes
• Whittier Park
• Food Maxx
• Timbrook Park
• Mt. Carmel Baptist Church
Clarke County
Clarke’s school division has just one meal pickup location, which is Clarke County High School. The division has also been reaching out to families who qualify for free and reduced meals and has been delivering meals to their home when possible. Clarke distributes 10 meals per child each Tuesday.
Frederick County
In Frederick County, children and their families can pick up two meals daily Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. from Millbrook, James Wood and Sherando high schools.
At James Wood, go to door 19 at the side entrance of the cafeteria (near the modular units).
At Sherando, go to the student parking lot.
At Millbrook, use the driveway near the greenhouse and follow the signs.
There are also 20 satellite locations for meal pick up from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. They are:
• Banburry Terrace and Stratford Drive
• Arcadia Mobile Home Park and Baker Lane
• Blue Ridge Mobile Home Park
• Hunter Run and Parkside Drive
• Country Park and Green Park Drive
• Preston Place Apartments (Brigstock side)
• Regency Lakes Community Center
• Shawneeland Council House
• Mountain Falls Park
• Scarlett Maple (pull in parking area)
• Easy Living Mobile Home Park
• Tavenner’s Mobile Home Park
• Gainesboro Elementary School
• Sandy’s Mobile Home Park
• Lantz Pharmacy — Main Street in Stephens City
• Fay Street at Echo Village Budget Motel
• Timberlake Terrace Apartments — Chinkapin Drive
• Forest Lake Estates
• Cedar Creek Apartments
• Gore Fire Hall
