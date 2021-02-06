BERRYVILLE — The Lord Fairfax Health District will provide no-cost second shot COVID vaccines on Monday and Wednesday for people who were first vaccinated at Boyce Fire Hall on Jan. 11.
These clinics will occur at the Clarke County Health Department, 100 N. Buckmarsh St., Berryville, and the Frederick/Winchester Health Department, 10 Baker St., Winchester. Vaccines will be given by appointment only, and the Health Department will reach out to those who attended the Boyce clinic.
“These are second-shot clinics only,” said Lord Fairfax Health District Director Colin Greene in a press release. “They are designed to allow those who were vaccinated at Boyce Fire Hall to receive their booster shot and to maximize their chance of achieving lasting immunity to COVID-19.”
These clinics will be open only for second shots those who attended the Boyce clinic and are by appointment only. No walk-in vaccinations will be given. The Health District will use existing contact information to reach out to each vaccinated person to schedule an appointment. The Health Department staff asks that each person bring the vaccine card from the first shot to allow proper documentation, and to arrive up to 15 minutes before their appointment, but no earlier. Early arrivals may be asked to return at their appointment times. Every eligible person will receive a vaccine at their appointment.
The local health district is asking people to wear a cloth face covering or mask to protect themselves and healthcare workers. It is also asking that people keep at least six feet of distance between themselves and other people at all times.
