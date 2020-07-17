WINCHESTER — About 2,800 people work in the hospitality industry in the Northern Shenandoah Valley, and for most of them, it has been a very bad year.
Aside from the stress brought about by furloughs and reduced working hours, they are tasked with making sure customers adhere to Virginia's mandated safeguards to limit the spread of COVID-19. That means they have to tell guests to wear face coverings at their establishments.
"Even though it was a statewide mandate to wear a mask, people didn't take it seriously," Holly Redding, chairwoman of the Old Town Advancement Committee and co-founder of Winchester Brew Works at 320 N. Cameron St., told the Winchester-Frederick County Tourism Board at its monthly meeting Thursday.
Justin Kerns, executive director of the Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said some people get angry when a worker in a hotel, restaurant, retail store or public attraction tells them they have to wear a face covering.
"It's so stressful to be on the front line," Kerns said. "They don't make the rules, but they're the ones who enforce them."
"We're definitely hearing that stress from people who are in their fifth month of facing this battle," added Winchester City Councilor Judy McKiernan, a liaison to the Tourism Board.
To help these workers cope with pandemic-related stressors at their jobs, the Convention and Visitors Bureau has retooled this month's Destination Ambassador training session to provide advice, coping tools and camaraderie.
"It's going to be a special COVID, getting-through-this-together angle," Kerns said.
The Destination Ambassador program was created in 2018 by the Convention and Visitors Bureau to educate local residents — especially those who work in hotels, restaurants and attractions frequented by visitors from out of the region — about the Winchester area’s tourism offerings. The goal is to ensure they can answer the question, “What is there to do around here?”
COVID-19 has created unique challenges for hospitality workers. In addition to the hostility they often face from people who don't want to wear masks, they also risk exposing themselves and their families to the virus on a daily basis.
"That's a lot of people under stress right now," Kerns said.
The next Destination Ambassador session, an online-only event scheduled for July 29, hopes to alleviate some of that stress by offering special insights into how hospitality employees can do their jobs effectively with as little frustration as possible.
The program's focus will be on operational best practices during the pandemic, such as how to manage guests, policies and expectations. It will also offer an opportunity for participants to network and share experiences, and hear from guest speakers including Gary Cohen, executive vice president of Glory Days Grill, and Paul Cooper, CEO of Retro Hospitality LLC.
The two-hour session is free to attend, and participants will receive a special COVID-19 version of the Convention and Visitors Bureau's Destination Ambassador certificate.
Pre-registration is required. For more information, visit the bureau's events page at facebook.com/VisitWinchesterVA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.